Zai Lab : Five Prime Therapeutics and Zai Lab Dosed First Patient in Phase 3, Global Registrational Trial of Bemarituzumab in Front-Line Advanced Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancers

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPRX), a biotechnology company
discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein
therapeutics, and Zai Lab Limited (Nasdaq: ZLAB), a Shanghai-based
innovative biopharmaceutical company, today announced dosing of the
first patient in the Phase 3 FIGHT pivotal trial of bemarituzumab
(FPA144), an isoform-selective FGF receptor 2b (FGFR2b) antibody, in
combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated,
advanced gastric cancer (GC) or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.
The first patient was dosed at a participating investigative site in
China on Sept. 28.
“We are very pleased to have dosed the first patient in our FIGHT
gastric cancer trial in China, where Zai Lab is responsible for the
regulatory and development timeline for this global study,” said Helen
Collins, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Five
Prime. “Tumors overexpressing FGFR2b are associated with a poor
prognosis, and a targeted therapy that provides improved efficacy when
added to standard therapy could transform treatment options for these
patients. Bemarituzumab has demonstrated encouraging monotherapy
activity in the late-line setting, and we hope to provide greater
benefit by combining with chemotherapy in the front-line setting.”
“This is the first time that the first patient dosed in a global
registrational trial came from China as a result of the collaboration
between a U.S. biotechnology company and a Chinese biotechnology
company,” said Dr. Yongjiang Hei, CMO of Zai Lab. "Gastric cancer is the
fifth most common cancer in the world and the second most common in
China. There is an urgent need globally, and particularly in China,
where we are responsible for both development and commercialization, for
more effective and well-tolerated targeted therapies for gastric cancer
patients. We are pleased that the clinical trial application (CTA) was
approved three months ahead of schedule, which will help accelerate the
global FIGHT trial in our collaboration with Five Prime.”
About the FIGHT Trial
The double-blind randomized and controlled Phase 3 FIGHT (FGFR2b Inhibition
in Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer Treatment)
trial will evaluate 15 mg/kg of bemarituzumab or placebo given every
two weeks combined with modified FOLFOX6 (mFOLFOX6) chemotherapy in
approximately 550 patients with GC or GEJ cancer whose tumors
overexpress FGFR2b. The Phase 3 global registration trial is the first
prospective FGFR2b-specific front-line gastric study and will include
approximately 250 sites in the U.S., Europe and Asia, including China,
South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, where the incidence of gastric cancer is
among the highest worldwide. Zai Lab and Five Prime have a strategic
development collaboration under which Zai Lab will manage the Phase 3
portion of the FIGHT trial in China, where approximately half of the
patients in the trial are expected to be enrolled.
The primary endpoint of the FIGHT trial is overall survival (OS), with
key secondary endpoints being progression-free survival (PFS), objective
response rate (ORR), safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters.
Unmet Need in GC and GEJ
GC, including GEJ cancer, is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and
third leading cause of cancer death. Gastric cancer is the second most
common cancer in China.
Current first-line chemotherapy treatment delays progression by
approximately six months compared to best supportive care, but median OS
remains poor with literature-reported ranges of approximately 10 to 11
months and PFS of approximately six months. The presence of FGFR2b
overexpression is present in approximately 10% of patients with GC/GEJ
and is associated with a worse prognosis. Few treatment options
following progression are available after first-line chemotherapy, and a
significant unmet need remains in the treatment of GC/GEJ worldwide.
Five Prime is developing companion diagnostics to identify FGFR2b
overexpression using an immunohistochemistry (IHC) test and FGFR2
gene amplification using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis. Five
Prime will use both assays to select patients for the FIGHT trial.
About Bemarituzumab
Bemarituzumab is a first-in-class, isoform-selective, humanized
monoclonal antibody in clinical development as a targeted immunotherapy
for tumors that overexpress FGFR2b, a splice variant of a receptor for
some members of the fibroblast growth factor (FGF) family. Bemarituzumab
blocks FGFs 7, 10 and 22 from binding to FGFR2b, and has been engineered
for enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) to
increase direct tumor cell killing by recruiting natural killer (NK)
cells. Clinical results to date suggest that the specificity of
bemarituzumab avoids the dose-limiting toxicities that have been seen
with less selective pan-FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors that act on
multiple FGFRs, including FGFR2.
In December 2017, Five Prime and Zai Lab announced a strategic
collaboration for the development and commercialization of bemarituzumab
in Greater China.
About Five Prime
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) discovers and develops
innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious
diseases. Five Prime's comprehensive discovery platform, which
encompasses virtually every medically relevant extracellular protein,
positions it to explore pathways in cancer, inflammation and their
intersection in immuno-oncology, an area with significant therapeutic
potential and the focus of the company's R&D activities. Five Prime has
entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical
companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and late
For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is a Shanghai-based innovative biopharmaceutical
company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer,
autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the
world. The Company's experienced team has secured partnerships with
leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of
innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of
China's pharmaceutical market and global unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's
vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company,
discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners'
and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.
Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words
such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate,"
"intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions
referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
are based on Five Prime's expectations and assumptions as of the date of
this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this
press release include statements about (i) the timing of initiation,
progress and scope of the Phase 3 FIGHT trial for Five Prime's
bemarituzumab product candidate; (ii) the potential use of bemarituzumab
to treat cancer patients; (iii) the extent of FGFR2b overexpression and FGFR2
gene amplification in gastric cancer patients; and (iv) the advancement
of bemarituzumab in Phase 3 clinical development. Many factors may cause
differences between current expectations and actual results, including
unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or
clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial
enrollment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or
existing competition. Other factors that may cause actual results to
differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements
in this press release are discussed in Five Prime's filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors"
contained therein. Except as required by law, Five Prime assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to
reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes
available.
