ZAI LAB LTD (ZLAB)
Zai Lab to Participate in the Leerink Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology Roundtable

09/25/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), a Shanghai-based innovative biopharmaceutical company, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat, present a company overview and host meetings with investors at the Leerink Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology Roundtable on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 1:00pm. The conference will be held in New York, NY. 

Individuals may access a live webcast of the Conference presentation on the Zai Lab website at www.zailaboratory.com under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investors" section.  A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for 90 days following the live event.

About Zai Lab
Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a Shanghai-based innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. The Company’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China’s pharmaceutical market and global unmet medical needs. Zai Lab’s vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners’ and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

Contact:

Zai Lab
Billy Cho
+86 137 6151 2501
billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Nancie Steinberg / Robert Flamm
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006, ext. 318 / 364, nsteinberg@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Jill Steier
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006, ext. 367, jsteier@burnsmc.com

