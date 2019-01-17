DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE

Correction of a release from 30/11/2018, 14:30 CET/CEST - Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.01.2019 / 17:56

Correction of a publication dated 30.11.2018



1. Details of issuer Zalando SE

Tamara-Danz-Straße 1

10243 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.11.2018 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 250665959



