Correction of a release from 30/11/2018, 14:30 CET/CEST - Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/17/2019 | 12:00pm EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Correction of a release from 30/11/2018, 14:30 CET/CEST - Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.01.2019 / 17:56
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 30.11.2018

1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.11.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
250665959


17.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767235  17.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767235&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
