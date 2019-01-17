Correction of a release from 30/11/2018, 14:30 CET/CEST - Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01/17/2019 | 12:00pm EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Correction of a release from 30/11/2018, 14:30 CET/CEST - Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.01.2019 / 17:56
Correction of a publication dated 30.11.2018
1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
30.11.2018
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
250665959
