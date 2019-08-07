Grow Together: Zalando's Partner Program

In the Zalando company strategy, we continue to set ambitious goals of 20 to 25 percent revenue growth. Where do you see this growth coming from?

Our Partner Program will play a significant role in driving growth. While we plan to double our wholesale business by 2023, an ambitious target on its own, our plan for the Partner Program is actually 14-fold growth. We believe that in the digital space, platform economics represent the future. Customers want to buy all the brands that are relevant to them via a single destination and across all categories as conveniently and affordably as possible. We see in our data that the average customer buys around 13 different brands per year and almost every second order is a multi-brand order. The Partner Program is key in providing the assortment, availability and convenience the customer of today demands. Equally, it aims to empower brands to be more in control, from merchandising to pricing.