Zalando : Announces Plans to Build Fulfillment Center in the Netherlands to Enable Further Growth in Western Europe

For the construction of the 140,000 square meter fulfillment center, a plot within an existing business park in Bleiswijk, near Rotterdam, will be revitalized

The fulfillment center will have the highest level of automation within Zalando's network and will create 1,500 jobs in the mid-term

First parcels are set to be delivered summer 2021 from Bleiswijk

BERLIN, JULY 4, 2019 // In the summer of 2019, Zalando will start construction on its first Dutch fulfillment center in an existing business park in Bleiswijk, near Rotterdam. With the further expansion of its logistics network, Zalando is setting the ground for its 2023/24 growth target and the promise to continuously improve its customer proposition. The Bleiswijk fulfillment center will cater to customers in Western Europe, namely the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Spain and the United Kingdom.



Jan Bartels, SVP Customer Fulfillment says, 'A strong logistics network is the foundation for realizing our growth strategy and the vision of becoming the Starting Point for Fashion. By constructing a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Bleiswijk, we are confident that this is an important step forward in building the infrastructure to achieve 20 billion euros in Gross Merchandise Volume by 2023/2024.'



The site will have a floor area of 140,000 square meters and a total storage capacity of 16 million items. The first parcels are set to be delivered from Bleiswijk in the summer of 2021. About 1,500 jobs will be created in the mid-term. The development is being undertaken by a joint venture of Somerset Capital Partners and USAA Realco-Europe. Once the fulfillment center is ramped up to full speed, Zalando aims to reduce delivery lead times in Benelux markets.



Kenneth Melchior, Director Northern Europe adds: 'The Benelux markets play an integral role in the growth ambition of Zalando. Over the next five years we aim to more than double revenues in this region, thereby strengthening our position as market leader. The opening of our fulfillment center in Bleiswijk is crucial in enabling this growth. We look forward to enhancing our customer proposition by reducing delivery lead times in the Benelux area and introducing services like next and same-day delivery once Bleiswijk is fully operational.'



Justin Hildebrandt, Managing Director of USAA Realco-Europe says, 'We are excited and honoured to realize this fulfillment center for Zalando. The building's innovative and forward-looking design and scale as one of the largest single occupier logistics developments in the Netherlands was the vision that we have had for this project, and Zalando was the ideal occupier to complete this vision.'



Tim Beckmann, partner Somerset Capital Partners: 'We are very pleased that Zalando has chosen us for this great logistics development. This fulfillment center will be unique for its kind. The whole development will be done to the highest standards of sustainability and it will revitalize the business park that previously housed Royal FloraHolland's flower auction activities. It provides us with a unique opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities in the area of logistics real estate (re)development.'