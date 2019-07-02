Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zalando    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO

(ZAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/02 01:12:00 pm
37.995 EUR   -2.13%
12:33pZALANDO : Hacking Supply Chain Transparency
PU
06:39aZALANDO : Work Your Way
PU
04:43aZALANDO : and PostNord to Pilot Private Delivery and Returns Points in Denmark
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zalando : Hacking Supply Chain Transparency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:33pm EDT
Hacking Supply Chain Transparency
Published on02.07.2019

Industry players team up to find new solutions with hackathons and collaborations

Following the success of last year's Supply Chain Transparency hackathon series, we teamed up with our partners N3xtcoder, adidas, Deutsche Bahn and Volkswagen to support innovators who promote transparency in the value chain with another hackathon. During the one-day event, participants worked together in interdisciplinary teams and a creative, non-competitive environment, so they could further develop their tech solution, value proposition and strategy.

This year, we had five innovative ventures in the room: Haelixa, COLABBRIQ, sustainabill, CIRCULAR IQ and OEKO-TEX, and many volunteers from our partners and the Berlin tech community. With so many players in one room, it became obvious how many solutions already exist in the field of supply chain transparency, for example, the winner of the hackathon, Haelixa Ltd, uses DNA tracing technologies, where tracers are applied to any raw material or finite product. The tracers are based on unique DNA sequences and are resilient to industrial processing, distribution and storage, enabling full end-to-end supply chain control.

Through collaboration with the experts from the different partner companies, participating ventures develop their offers further and gain more insights on tech, marketing, business models and more.

But the story of collaboration doesn't stop there. Beyond the hackathons, Zalando starts meaningful team-ups with some of the ventures to gain more knowledge from the field. Among these is our joint project with the Cologne-based startup, sustainabill.

One of the key challenges to achieve a transparent supply chain is to collect data from suppliers and sub-suppliers.Therefore, mapping solutions can help us gain more data from within supply chains. sustainabill is a startup that offers supply chain mapping solutions. By mapping the chain, it lets brand managers look at facilities, see connections between companies and, in the best case, tell the entire story of a product from its composite raw materials to its finished form. With ties to the renowned Wuppertal Institute, in the ideal case sustainabill brings to light hidden costs, wastefulness, or malpractice.

Industry players come together in a non-competitive environment to find and create new solutions.
Zalando SE, Mike Chick

Today, fashion brands want to know where the raw materials in their products come from and how sustainably they are produced. Mapping deeper supply chains is a highly complex task, which has long been considered unfeasible. But recent technology allows ventures to drastically decrease effort and complexity. The success of supply chain mapping, however, still depends on the collaboration between industry actors.

'The most important learning in a nutshell is that state-of-the-art-technology can be the silver bullet, making the mapping very efficient for all participants. The golden bullet, however, is to know the barriers and to adopt the mapping processes accordingly,' explains Klaus Wiesen, CEO sustainabill.

Facing this, we set up a pilot project with sustainabill in order to collect experiences and challenges from a brand perspective, identify what data is easily shared and what data is typically not disclosed and gain a better understanding of why suppliers may or may not share data with buyers and other suppliers.

It takes a village: collaboration is key in supply chain transparency.
Zalando SE, Mike Chick

The pilot project consists of two parts. Part one focuses on first hand experiences based on a supply chain mapping of an exemplary five shirts sold by Zalando. Part two shows results of a survey, which is deployed to suppliers and buyers to discover which barriers exist when suppliers are asked to share data and what is needed to overcome those barriers.

On the collaboration, Zalando Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Manager, Salah Said: 'In terms of solving the challenge around value chain transparency, collaboration is key. We believe that partnering up within the industry to gain more data from supply chains is necessary; doing so in a pre-competitive space, so that in the end we are all able to turn that data into relevant information for consumers to make the right purchasing decision.'

Related Content

How Zalan.doers promote more transparency in the fashion industry

Published on16.11.2018

New campaign launching on International Day of Forests aims to raise awareness with support from partners

Zalando's socially conscious hackathon promotes transparency

TagsCompany

Disclaimer

Zalando SE published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 16:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZALANDO
12:33pZALANDO : Hacking Supply Chain Transparency
PU
06:39aZALANDO : Work Your Way
PU
04:43aZALANDO : and PostNord to Pilot Private Delivery and Returns Points in Denmark
PU
06/28ZALANDO : Work Your Way
PU
06/27&LDQUO;PHONES DOWN, HANDS FREE&RDQUO : Zalando and Adidas Encourage People to Go..
PU
06/26ZALANDO : Fulfillment Solutions Reaches Triumphant Milestone
PU
06/26ZALANDO : Opens Outlet in Stuttgart, Announces Two More to Follow in 2021
PU
06/20ZALANDO : Time to Warm the House of the New Zalando Headquarters
PU
06/17ZALANDO : and Poste Italiane join forces to make returns easier and more flexibl..
PU
06/17ZALANDO : Returns at Zalando
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 454 M
EBIT 2019 198 M
Net income 2019 77,0 M
Finance 2019 911 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 123x
P/E ratio 2020 88,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 9 610 M
Chart ZALANDO
Duration : Period :
Zalando Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 38,1  €
Last Close Price 38,9  €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO72.99%10 873
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.34%93 186
KERING27.58%74 624
FAST RETAILING CO LTD21.52%61 938
ROSS STORES19.13%36 098
HENNES & MAURITZ31.73%29 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About