Zalando : Proposed Changes to the Zalando SE Supervisory Board

PROPOSED CHANGES TO THE ZALANDO SE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Cristina Stenbeck proposed to succeed Lothar Lanz as Chairperson of the Supervisory Board

Mariella Röhm-Kottmann, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, designated Chair of Audit Committee

Kelly Bennett, Netflix, Inc., to join Supervisory Board

Lothar Lanz, Dominik Asam, and Shanna Prevé to retire from Supervisory Board

BERLIN, APRIL 11, 2019 // Zalando SE today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting, which will be held in Berlin on May 22, 2019. Upon suggestion of the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board of Zalando SE proposes the following candidates to be elected shareholder representatives: Mr. Kelly Bennett, Mr. Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Mr. Anders Holch Povlsen, Ms. Mariella Röhm-Kottmann, Mr. Alexander Samwer, and Ms. Cristina Stenbeck.

The Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board of Zalando has recommended to elect Cristina Stenbeck to the Supervisory Board as Chairperson. She will succeed Lothar Lanz, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2014 and its Chairperson since 2016. Cristina Stenbeck is currently a Board Director of Spotify, Omio (formerly GoEuro) and Zalando's shareholder Kinnevik. She previously chaired the Zalando Supervisory Board from 2014 to 2016 and will retire from the Board of Kinnevik at its Annual General Meeting to be held on May 6, 2019.

The Nomination Committee has further recommended to elect Mariella Röhm-Kottmann, currently Senior Vice President and Head Corporate Accounting at ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Kelly Bennett, outgoing Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, Inc., to the Supervisory Board. Mariella Röhm-Kottmann shall become the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

Lothar Lanz, Dominik Asam, Chief Financial Officer at Airbus SE, and Shanna Prevé, Managing Director Business Development at the Google Consumer Hardware Group, will retire from the Supervisory Board.

Lothar Lanz, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board, says: "I am proud to have accompanied Zalando on its way to become a highly-respected listed German company. As Zalando enters its second decade and doubles down on its platform strategy, Cristina has the relevant track record from various platform businesses to support Zalando during this next stage. The further additions of Mariella and Kelly will ensure that the Supervisory Board brings the right skills to its key areas of oversight."

Cristina Stenbeck, nominated Chairperson of the Supervisory Board, says: "I've been a supporter and partner of Zalando for the last ten years. I look forward to returning to the Supervisory Board at a time when the newly formed Management Board is thinking about the next ten years, to support the team as it sees through its bold strategic vision, and to keep the Supervisory Board focused on long-term value creation through an efficient capital allocation framework, continued creativity and innovation, building deep partnerships, and investing in Zalando's platform strategy."

The three Zalando employee representatives on the Supervisory Board do not stand for re-election this year as their term continues until the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The full invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2019 of Zalando SE is available on corporate.zalando.com.

