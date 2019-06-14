Zalando : Returns at Zalando

Returns are an important factor for our customers and part of our business model

Free shipping and returns have been an integral part of our service promise to customers since day one. We aim to provide customers with a shopping experience that is as pleasant as possible by bringing the fitting room into their homes. Our customers can order several items, try them on in the comfort of their own homes and only keep and pay for what they really like to keep.

How many items are returned and what does Zalando do to reduce the number of returns?

The average return rate across all our markets is about 50 percent. Although returns are part of our business model, we aim to reduce the number of unnecessary returns. For example because an item has the wrong size or because the product look and feel differs from how it was presented in our online shop. That's why we put a lot of effort into detailed product descriptions and experiment with product videos, partial-body views, 360° views, fitting tools, and size recommendations. We employ a dedicated team to improve our size recommendations with data from previous customer purchases and data collected with the help of so-called fitting models. Further info can be found here.

What exactly happens to the returned items?

