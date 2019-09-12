Zalando : Revolutionizing Online Payments

You are testing a new Try Now Pay Later option. What's different?

Rick: It's different in every way. We're detaching the payment process from the checkout flow, which is pretty unique for any kind of online retail business. Typically, customers decide how they want to pay during the check-out process, either immediately, for example via PayPal, or later, via invoice (in countries where that payment method is available). We are now testing an option that allows customers to postpone this decision and choose their payment method after they've tried on the items at home. Our current Try First Pay Later option allows customers to pay only for those items they choose to keep, but only by credit card and within a time frame. Now with the Try First Pay Later test option, customers can choose from all offered payment options for the items they keep, including PayPal or direct debit. This new payment process provides an unmatched level of flexibility and convenience for Zalando customers.