Zalando : Robots on the Move

In October 2018, together with the robotics company Magazino, we launched a test for the use of robots designed to relieve our logistics employees of particularly strenuous and unergonomic activities. What's special about the so-called TORU robots is that they are able to reach for and pick up individual shoe cartons. This distinguishes them from the majority of other robotic systems, which can often move entire pallets or crates, but are unable to pick up individual products. After eight months of testing at the Erfurt fulfillment center, the two robots will now travel to Lahr for a pilot. They will be supported by six more TORUs. Carl-Friedrich zu Knyphausen, Head of Logistics Development at Zalando, has accompanied the two TORUs since their first tests were planned. In this interview, he explains why they are ready to make their premiere.

In October last year, you told us about the test project for TORU. What's happened since then and why are the robots moving from Erfurt to Lahr?

With this test, we wanted to find out how we could integrate the robots into our logistics processes, such as picking and stowing, i.e. the storage and retrieval of shoe cartons. For example, can they cope with the carton shapes or the labels? After being tested in various pick-and-stow operations, the robots have consistently proven themselves to be reliable in a logistics environment and are now ready for a pilot in Lahr.

How did you know the test was successful?