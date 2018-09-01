Log in
Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/01/2018 | 11:10am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2018 / 11:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rubin
Last name(s): Ritter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising stock options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44509  01.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
