Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.09.2018 / 16:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 44.5 EUR 445 EUR 44.5 EUR 3382 EUR 44.5 EUR 1869 EUR 44.45 EUR 977.9 EUR 44.45 EUR 4756.16 EUR 44.45 EUR 44.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 44.4748 EUR 11474.5100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE - BXE ORDER BOOKS MIC: BATE

