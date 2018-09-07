Log in
ZALANDO (ZAL)
Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/07/2018 | 04:25pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2018 / 16:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Anders Holch
Last name(s): Povlsen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.5 EUR 445 EUR
44.5 EUR 3382 EUR
44.5 EUR 1869 EUR
44.45 EUR 977.9 EUR
44.45 EUR 4756.16 EUR
44.45 EUR 44.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.4748 EUR 11474.5100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CBOE EUROPE - BXE ORDER BOOKS
MIC: BATE


07.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44647  07.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
