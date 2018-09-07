Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.09.2018 / 16:26

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 44.5 EUR 1691 EUR 44.5 EUR 8232.5 EUR 44.5 EUR 8677.5 EUR 44.5 EUR 12816 EUR 44.5 EUR 1557.5 EUR 44.5 EUR 17266 EUR 44.49 EUR 3336.75 EUR 44.5 EUR 1379.5 EUR 44.5 EUR 12816 EUR 44.5 EUR 1335 EUR 44.5 EUR 16732 EUR 44.5 EUR 1557.5 EUR 44.5 EUR 7031 EUR 44.5 EUR 12816 EUR 44.5 EUR 2670 EUR 44.5 EUR 19758 EUR 44.47 EUR 3424.19 EUR 44.51 EUR 4139.43 EUR 44.51 EUR 12774.4 EUR 44.43 EUR 622.02 EUR 44.43 EUR 4398.57 EUR 44.445 EUR 577785 EUR 44.445 EUR 6044.52 EUR 44.4 EUR 1598.40 EUR 44.4 EUR 2930.40 EUR 44.4 EUR 5550.00 EUR 44.4 EUR 7370.40 EUR 44.32 EUR 2083.40 EUR 44.32 EUR 3279.68 EUR 44.34 EUR 3901.92 EUR 44.34 EUR 5365.14 EUR 44.35 EUR 2173.15 EUR 44.35 EUR 3370.60 EUR 44.28 EUR 4605.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 44.4507 EUR 781088.5900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE - BXE PERIODIC MIC: BATP

