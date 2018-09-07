Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Anders Holch
|Last name(s):
|Povlsen
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|44.5 EUR
|1691 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|8232.5 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|8677.5 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|12816 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|1557.5 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|17266 EUR
|44.49 EUR
|3336.75 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|1379.5 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|12816 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|1335 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|16732 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|1557.5 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|7031 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|12816 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|2670 EUR
|44.5 EUR
|19758 EUR
|44.47 EUR
|3424.19 EUR
|44.51 EUR
|4139.43 EUR
|44.51 EUR
|12774.4 EUR
|44.43 EUR
|622.02 EUR
|44.43 EUR
|4398.57 EUR
|44.445 EUR
|577785 EUR
|44.445 EUR
|6044.52 EUR
|44.4 EUR
|1598.40 EUR
|44.4 EUR
|2930.40 EUR
|44.4 EUR
|5550.00 EUR
|44.4 EUR
|7370.40 EUR
|44.32 EUR
|2083.40 EUR
|44.32 EUR
|3279.68 EUR
|44.34 EUR
|3901.92 EUR
|44.34 EUR
|5365.14 EUR
|44.35 EUR
|2173.15 EUR
|44.35 EUR
|3370.60 EUR
|44.28 EUR
|4605.12 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|44.4507 EUR
|781088.5900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|CBOE EUROPE - BXE PERIODIC
|MIC:
|BATP
