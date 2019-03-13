Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.03.2019 / 17:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 33.09 EUR 6618.00 EUR 33.09 EUR 6618.00 EUR 33.24 EUR 3855.84 EUR 33.16 EUR 6632.00 EUR 33.17 EUR 6634.00 EUR 33.18 EUR 10086.72 EUR 33.13 EUR 6626.00 EUR 33.13 EUR 33.13 EUR 32.76 EUR 1408.68 EUR 32.36 EUR 3818.48 EUR 32.36 EUR 3753.76 EUR 32.35 EUR 2620.35 EUR 32.48 EUR 6496.00 EUR 32.50 EUR 6500.00 EUR 32.48 EUR 6496.00 EUR 32.47 EUR 3182.06 EUR 32.48 EUR 6203.68 EUR 32.48 EUR 6496.00 EUR 32.54 EUR 6508.00 EUR 32.65 EUR 6530.00 EUR 32.61 EUR 5348.04 EUR 32.60 EUR 6520.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.7601 EUR 118984.7400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE MIC: AQXE

