Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zalando    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO

(ZAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:30pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2019 / 17:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Anders Holch
Last name(s): Povlsen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.09 EUR 6618.00 EUR
33.09 EUR 6618.00 EUR
33.24 EUR 3855.84 EUR
33.16 EUR 6632.00 EUR
33.17 EUR 6634.00 EUR
33.18 EUR 10086.72 EUR
33.13 EUR 6626.00 EUR
33.13 EUR 33.13 EUR
32.76 EUR 1408.68 EUR
32.36 EUR 3818.48 EUR
32.36 EUR 3753.76 EUR
32.35 EUR 2620.35 EUR
32.48 EUR 6496.00 EUR
32.50 EUR 6500.00 EUR
32.48 EUR 6496.00 EUR
32.47 EUR 3182.06 EUR
32.48 EUR 6203.68 EUR
32.48 EUR 6496.00 EUR
32.54 EUR 6508.00 EUR
32.65 EUR 6530.00 EUR
32.61 EUR 5348.04 EUR
32.60 EUR 6520.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.7601 EUR 118984.7400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE
MIC: AQXE


13.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49609  13.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZALANDO
03/11ZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/08ZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/05Online boom delivers big returns for central European warehouses
RE
03/05ESTEE LAUDER : Zalando extends beauty range to five new markets, adds brands
RE
02/28EUROPE : February delivers second straight month of gains for European shares
RE
02/28EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Markets Succumb To More Losses As Global Geopolitica..
DJ
02/28Zalando back in style as it bids to be Netflix of fashion
RE
02/28ZALANDO : to continue strong growth after successful finish to 2018
EQ
02/20ZALANDO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
02/15ZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 476 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 83,7 M
Finance 2019 845 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 100,21
P/E ratio 2020 74,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 8 342 M
Chart ZALANDO
Duration : Period :
Zalando Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 34,7 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO48.31%9 414
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL17.54%92 393
KERING18.46%69 484
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-0.30%51 386
ROSS STORES9.57%33 783
BURBERRY GROUP7.17%10 017
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.