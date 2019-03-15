Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.03.2019 / 18:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 33.27 EUR 6654.00 EUR 33.17 EUR 3051.64 EUR 33.26 EUR 3059.92 EUR 33.34 EUR 2967.26 EUR 33.30 EUR 2897.10 EUR 33.34 EUR 3033.94 EUR 33.34 EUR 3167.30 EUR 33.35 EUR 2601.30 EUR 33.37 EUR 2969.93 EUR 33.37 EUR 3203.52 EUR 33.31 EUR 3031.21 EUR 33.31 EUR 2864.66 EUR 33.60 EUR 9441.60 EUR 33.28 EUR 6656.00 EUR 33.47 EUR 2945.36 EUR 33.46 EUR 6323.94 EUR 33.42 EUR 233.94 EUR 33.42 EUR 3241.74 EUR 33.31 EUR 3197.76 EUR 33.14 EUR 3214.58 EUR 33.16 EUR 2951.24 EUR 33.16 EUR 3117.04 EUR 33.19 EUR 3053.48 EUR 33.24 EUR 3124.56 EUR 33.24 EUR 3224.28 EUR 33.25 EUR 3192.00 EUR 33.29 EUR 2763.07 EUR 33.27 EUR 6654.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 33.31 EUR 96182.37 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE MIC: AQXE

