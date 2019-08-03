Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zalando    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO

(ZAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2019 | 02:20pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.08.2019 / 20:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rubin
Last name(s): Ritter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.57412 EUR 3880979.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.57412 EUR 3880979.48 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53003  03.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZALANDO
02:20pZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/02TAKE FIVE : Trade war whiplash and other market themes for the week ahead
RE
08/01ZALANDO : Reports Outstanding Customer Growth in Second Quarter of 2019
PU
08/01ZALANDO : reports outstanding customer growth in second quarter of 2019
EQ
07/31LOCAL, SAFE AND CONVENIENT : Payments at Zalando
PU
07/31POSTBAHNHOF : Zalando Statement
PU
07/30INTRODUCING PSD2 : Video Shows Two Steps to a More Secure Payment
PU
07/25ZALANDO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
07/18ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
RE
07/18ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 432 M
EBIT 2019 210 M
Net income 2019 75,8 M
Finance 2019 895 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 144x
P/E ratio 2020 96,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,53x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 10 756 M
Chart ZALANDO
Duration : Period :
Zalando Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 40,85  €
Last Close Price 43,59  €
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO93.63%11 947
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.98%93 518
KERING9.55%62 806
FAST RETAILING CO LTD20.43%62 334
ROSS STORES24.48%37 742
HENNES & MAURITZ37.14%28 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group