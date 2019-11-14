Log in
Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/14/2019 | 11:45am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.11.2019 / 17:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Schröder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising stock options.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.72 EUR 1182685.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.7200 EUR 1182685.96 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54931  14.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
