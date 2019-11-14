Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/14/2019 | 11:45am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.11.2019 / 17:43
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
David
Last name(s):
Schröder
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Zalando SE
b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000ZAL1111
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising stock options.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
17.72 EUR
1182685.96 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
17.7200 EUR
1182685.96 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-12; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
