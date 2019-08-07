|
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/07/2019 | 08:10am EDT
DGAP-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Published on 08/07/2019
|
Zalando SE
07.08.2019 / 14:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Name:
|
Zalando SE
|
Street:
|
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|
Postal code:
|
10243
|
City:
|
Berlin
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|
Legal entity: Zerena GmbH
City of registered office, country: Grünwald, Landkreis München, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
2.99 %
|
0.00 %
|
2.99 %
|
251705353
|
Previous notification
|
4.99 %
|
0.00 %
|
4.99 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000ZAL1111
|
0
|
7534725
|
0.00 %
|
2.99 %
|
Total
|
7534725
|
2.99 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
%
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
Zerena GmbH
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Rocata Gmbh
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Global Founders GmbH
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
Date
07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
|
End of News
|
DGAP News Service
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|6 426 M
|EBIT 2019
|210 M
|Net income 2019
|76,2 M
|Finance 2019
|846 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|143x
|P/E ratio 2020
|96,0x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,52x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,29x
|Capitalization
|10 617 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|33
|Average target price
|
41,19 €
|Last Close Price
|
43,60 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
28,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-5,52%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-51,8%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ZALANDO
|91.13%
|11 887