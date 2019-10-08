Log in
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/08/2019
DGAP-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Published on 10/08/2019

Zalando SE

08.10.2019 / 18:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Zalando SE
Street: Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
Postal code: 10243
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Baillie Gifford & Co.
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Vanguard World Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Oct 2019

6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 11.68 % 0.00 % 11.68 % 252765235
Previous notification 7.38 % 0.00 % 7.38 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ZAL1111 0 29515750 0 % 11.68 %
Total 29515750 11.68 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Baillie Gifford & Co. % % %
Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited 9.66 % % 9.66 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Date
07 Oct 2019


08.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

End of News DGAP News Service
Zalando SE published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
