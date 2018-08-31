Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
08/31/2018 | 11:45am CEST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
31.08.2018 / 11:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
31.08.2018
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
250.488.963
