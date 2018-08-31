Log in
ZALANDO (ZAL)
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/31/2018 | 11:45am CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.08.2018 / 11:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
250.488.963


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719495  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Latest news on ZALANDO
11:45aZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
08/10ZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/07Zalando trims profit outlook as heatwave cools fashion demand
RE
08/07ZALANDO : reports record orders, active customers in Q2
EQ
08/07ZALANDO : Half-year results
CO
08/06ZALANDO SE : Supervisory Board authorizes Management Board to purchase own share..
EQ
08/02ZALANDO : will present its financial results for the second quarter 2018 on Augu..
PU
07/31ZALANDO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
07/26Zalando buffs up beauty credentials with new Berlin shop
RE
07/02ZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13ZALANDO SE's (ZLDSF) Co-CEO Rubin Ritter on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/07ZALANDO SE ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07ZALANDO SE reports Q2 results 
05/12ZALANDO SE (ZLDSF) Co-CEO Rubin Ritter on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
05/08ZALANDO SE ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 464 M
EBIT 2018 209 M
Net income 2018 113 M
Finance 2018 899 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 101,58
P/E ratio 2019 71,76
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 11 418 M
Consensus
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 47,1 €
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
Managers
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
ZALANDO3.57%13 358
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-10.00%103 109
KERING22.75%70 618
FAST RETAILING CO LTD12.86%48 486
ROSS STORES19.70%35 625
BURBERRY GROUP28.74%12 542
