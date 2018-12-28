Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zalando    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO (ZAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 12:15pm CET

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / SHARE BUY-BACK
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

28.12.2018 / 12:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 3RD INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 28 DECEMBER 2018 // From 21 December 2018 until and including 27 December 2018, 75,561 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 10 December 2018 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 10 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares in EUR
21 December 2018 40,578 22.4536
27 December 2018 34,983 22.7678

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under https:// corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buyback from 10 December 2018 until and including 27 December 2018 amounts to 501,326 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Zalando SE

The Management Board


28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762381  28.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZALANDO
12:15pZALANDO SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/21Online clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns
RE
12/21TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Early Holiday Returns; Speeding Up Port Calls; Drones..
DJ
12/21ZALANDO SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/18No Christmas cheer for fashion firms in never-ending sales
RE
12/17EUROPE : Retail stress roils European stocks, no Christmas boost in sight
RE
12/17ZALANDO SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/17ASOS profit warning spreads Christmas retail gloom
RE
12/10ZALANDO SE : Implementation of first tranche of announced share buy-back up to e..
EQ
12/06ZALANDO : Fulfillment Center Near Szczecin Successfully Ramps-Up
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 372 M
EBIT 2018 155 M
Net income 2018 62,3 M
Finance 2018 881 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 96,91
P/E ratio 2019 60,10
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 5 655 M
Chart ZALANDO
Duration : Period :
Zalando Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 37,2 €
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO-48.02%6 479
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-23.60%79 784
KERING-1.91%56 226
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.22%54 311
ROSS STORES1.92%30 310
GAP-24.19%9 849
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.