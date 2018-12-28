Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / SHARE BUY-BACK

28.12.2018 / 12:10

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 3RD INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 28 DECEMBER 2018 // From 21 December 2018 until and including 27 December 2018, 75,561 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 10 December 2018 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 10 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price shares in EUR 21 December 2018 40,578 22.4536 27 December 2018 34,983 22.7678

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under https:// corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buyback from 10 December 2018 until and including 27 December 2018 amounts to 501,326 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

