ZALANDO (ZAL)
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

01/25/2019 | 06:05am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / SHARE BUY-BACK
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

25.01.2019 / 12:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 7TH INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 25 JANUARY 2019 // From 18 January 2019 until and including 24 January 2019, 257,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 10 December 2018 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 10 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares in EUR
18 January 2019 50,000 26.4124
21 January 2019 42,000 27.0229
22 January 2019 55,000 27.7982
23 January 2019 55,000 28.3516
24 January 2019 55,000 28.8420

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under https:// corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buyback from 10 December 2018 until and including 24 January 2019 amounts to 1,336,458 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Zalando SE

The Management Board


25.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769543  25.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769543&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
