Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 7TH INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 25 JANUARY 2019 // From 18 January 2019 until and including 24 January 2019, 257,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 10 December 2018 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 10 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price shares in EUR 18 January 2019 50,000 26.4124 21 January 2019 42,000 27.0229 22 January 2019 55,000 27.7982 23 January 2019 55,000 28.3516 24 January 2019 55,000 28.8420

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under https:// corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buyback from 10 December 2018 until and including 24 January 2019 amounts to 1,336,458 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Zalando SE

The Management Board