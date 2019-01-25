Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU)
NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.
2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 7TH INTERIM REPORTING
BERLIN, 25 JANUARY 2019 // From 18 January 2019 until and including 24
January 2019, 257,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 10 December
2018 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with
a start date of 10 December 2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Weighted average price
|shares
|in EUR
|18 January 2019
|50,000
|26.4124
|21 January 2019
|42,000
|27.0229
|22 January 2019
|55,000
|27.7982
|23 January 2019
|55,000
|28.3516
|24 January 2019
|55,000
|28.8420
Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under https://
corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buyback
from 10 December 2018 until and including 24 January 2019 amounts to
1,336,458 shares.
The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock
exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (XETRA).
Zalando SE
The Management Board
