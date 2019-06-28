Zalando : Work Your Way

June 26, Zalando celebrated the official opening of its new headquarters with a series of events and panels topped off with a sunlit gathering on the rooftop. One of the driving minds behind the new Campus and headquarters is VP Corporate Real Estate, Raimund Paetzmann, who here shares his views on future ways of working.

There is no single way that defines the future of work. In the case of Zalando, the future of work relates to the platform thinking we already implemented in our strategy. This means that Zalando employees should understand our working environment as a platform for collaboration. Our vision of the future of work means providing an environment where employees, partners and clients from diverse backgrounds can work and learn together in order to become the Starting Point for Fashion. The new way of working is about acknowledging diversity and making sure that all work styles are supported, striking a balance between 'we and me' space.

You discussed this topic in a panel at the opening of the headquarters. What was the outcome?

We had a very fruitful discussion on how to respond to challenges of the times of growth. Professor Weinberg, the Director of the School of Design Thinking at the Hasso Plattner Institute, Potsdam, stressed that companies have to foster a culture of collaboration and experimentation. We found that many of us already have a vision of how we can work in the future, and even how working environments should look. Still, we see a gap between vision and reality, because even newer generations are shaped by the way they experience work environments and structures in schools and universities. Hence, it will take time to adjust the way we work. The future of work is not a job for one department, but rather requires joint effort to create a vision that is accessible to everyone from a cultural, technical and physical perspective.

How can a building support new ways of working?