ZALANDO

(ZAL)
Zalando : targets more growth after strong end to 2018

02/28/2019
FILE PHOTO: A Zalando label lies on an item of clothing in a showroom of the fashion retailer Zalando in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe's biggest online only fashion retailer, on Thursday said it expected sales to keep growing quickly in 2019 after it reported better-than-expected figures for the end of 2018 and attracted 1.3 million new customers.

Zalando reported fourth-quarter sales rebounded to rise 25 percent to 1.7 billion euros (1.45 billion pounds), while adjusted operating profit came in at 118 million euros, both ahead of average analyst forecasts.

For 2019, it is targeting growth in gross merchandise volume - the value of products sold on its site - of 20-25 percent, with revenue growth at the low end of the range, and an adjusted operating profit of 175 million euros to 225 million euros.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 372 M
EBIT 2018 158 M
Net income 2018 62,1 M
Finance 2018 871 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 107,65
P/E ratio 2019 73,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 6 562 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO16.67%7 684
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL16.42%92 988
KERING16.96%69 880
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-3.42%48 853
ROSS STORES13.39%34 961
BURBERRY GROUP10.78%10 655
