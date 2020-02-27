Log in
ZALANDO    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO

(ZAL)
02/27 02:32:31 am
43.835 EUR   -2.31%
02:09aZALANDO : to expand in luxury fashion, offer second-hand range
RE
01:05aZALANDO SE : Zalando Wins 4.6 Million More Active Customers in 2019
EQ
02/24ZALANDO : annual earnings release
Zalando : to expand in luxury fashion, offer second-hand range

02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST
The logo of fashion retailer Zalando is pictured at the new headquarters in Berlin

Online fashion retailer Zalando said on Thursday it would offer more premium and luxury items and move into the second-hand market as it predicted slower sales growth in 2020 after a strong final quarter to 2019.

Zalando forecast sales growth of 15-20% for 2020, but hopes gross merchandise volume - sales made on its website by itself or its partners - will grow 20-25%.

It said the forecast did not include a potential negative impact from the spread of the new coronavirus.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 19.5% to 2 billion euros (1.7 billion pounds), while adjusted earnings before interest and taxation came in at 110.4 million euros, both ahead of average analyst forecasts after a strong "cyber" week around Black Friday.

Zalando, Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer, has seen its profitability squeezed by heavy investment in faster delivery as Amazon ramps up its fashion offering.

However, it has predicted a longer-term recovery in margins as it becomes more of a platform for brands - offering them logistics and marketing services - rather than just being an online seller of clothes, accessories and cosmetics.

Zalando said its partner programme accounted for 15% of its GMV at the end of the year, while around 40% of partner programme items were shipped by its logistics service in the fourth quarter.

Zalando said it plans to double its premium and luxury assortment by the end of 2023, noting it had recently added high-end brands like Moschino Couture and Alberta Ferretti.

As it seeks to tap into consumer interest in second-hand clothes due to rising environmental consciousness, Zalando said it would offer curated pre-owned fashion from the third quarter of 2020, also buying fashion from its customers.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Maju Samuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.35% 1979.59 Delayed Quote.7.13%
ZALANDO 1.65% 44.87 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 463 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 86,4 M
Finance 2019 734 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 134x
P/E ratio 2020 91,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 11 159 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 44,13  €
Last Close Price 44,87  €
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO-0.69%12 138
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-7.00%99 311
KERING-9.43%71 336
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.00%52 298
ROSS STORES0.28%41 900
HENNES & MAURITZ-1.66%31 896
