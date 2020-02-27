Zalando : to expand in luxury fashion, offer second-hand range

Zalando forecast sales growth of 15-20% for 2020, but hopes gross merchandise volume - sales made on its website by itself or its partners - will grow 20-25%.

It said the forecast did not include a potential negative impact from the spread of the new coronavirus.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 19.5% to 2 billion euros (1.7 billion pounds), while adjusted earnings before interest and taxation came in at 110.4 million euros, both ahead of average analyst forecasts after a strong "cyber" week around Black Friday.

Zalando, Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer, has seen its profitability squeezed by heavy investment in faster delivery as Amazon ramps up its fashion offering.

However, it has predicted a longer-term recovery in margins as it becomes more of a platform for brands - offering them logistics and marketing services - rather than just being an online seller of clothes, accessories and cosmetics.

Zalando said its partner programme accounted for 15% of its GMV at the end of the year, while around 40% of partner programme items were shipped by its logistics service in the fourth quarter.

Zalando said it plans to double its premium and luxury assortment by the end of 2023, noting it had recently added high-end brands like Moschino Couture and Alberta Ferretti.

As it seeks to tap into consumer interest in second-hand clothes due to rising environmental consciousness, Zalando said it would offer curated pre-owned fashion from the third quarter of 2020, also buying fashion from its customers.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Maju Samuel)