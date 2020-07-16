Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/16 05:26:42 am
66.56 EUR   +2.91%
ZALANDO : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS

07/16/2020 | 05:12am EDT

UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at EUR 64.
ChangeLast1st jan.
UBS GROUP AG -0.40% 11.335 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
ZALANDO SE 4.11% 67.02 Delayed Quote.43.16%

Financials
Sales 2020 7 639 M 8 700 M 8 700 M
Net income 2020 101 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2020 651 M 741 M 741 M
P/E ratio 2020 163x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 166 M 18 459 M 18 410 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 13 825
Free-Float 63,4%
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 60,62 €
Last Close Price 64,68 €
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO SE43.16%18 459
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-26.10%82 646
KERING SA-10.51%74 757
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.11%57 049
ROSS STORES, INC.-31.14%29 776
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.76%25 483
