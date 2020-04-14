Zalando : Ashoka and Zalando Partner Up in Response to the Coronavirus

The joint project is planned to run from April to October 2020 to react to the short and the long-term effects of the pandemic.



Ashoka, a longtime partner of Zalando, connects social entrepreneurs around the world to scale innovative social ideas and projects. Ashoka identifies and supports the world's leading social entrepreneurs, learns from their experiences and innovations, and mobilizes a global community of changemakers to embrace the new concepts.



As a response to the coronavirus crisis, Ashoka and Zalando will scout and identify 50 social entrepreneurs working on projects specifically targeting the current challenges. The chosen project teams will receive additional support from Zalando employees who will invest their time and knowledge into the projects. The kind of support will be tailored to each individual project and will focus on scaling the solutions globally. Furthermore, Zalando will highlight 30 examples on its channels to inspire further positive changes.



One of the enterprises joining the Ashoka network is Coronavirus Makers, founded and managed by David Cuartielles and César García. The company builds life-saving equipment through open-source innovation in Spain. They are experimenting, prototyping and printing designs on 3-D printers from their living rooms and basements. Over 10,000 makers in Spain's DIY community are connecting online at Coronavirus Makers to produce masks, ventilators and cubicles for hospitals.