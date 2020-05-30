Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zalando SE    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 05:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2020 / 10:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rubin
Last name(s): Ritter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising stock options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 100000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0000 EUR 100000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60139  30.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZALANDO SE
05:00aZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/29ZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
05/29ZALANDO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/28Fashion Stockrooms Are Bursting at the Seams -- Heard on the Street
DJ
05/20ZALANDO : proposes Rent The Runway CEO to join board
RE
05/20ZALANDO SE : Proposed Changes to the Supervisory Board
EQ
05/20ZALANDO SE : Proposed Changes to the Supervisory Board
PU
05/18ZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/14ZALANDO : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/14ZALANDO : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 361 M 8 176 M 8 176 M
Net income 2020 47,2 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net cash 2020 579 M 643 M 643 M
P/E ratio 2020 379x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 132 M 16 823 M 16 807 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 12 868
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 48,17 €
Last Close Price 60,84 €
Spread / Highest target 6,84%
Spread / Average Target -20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO SE34.66%16 823
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-20.35%86 736
KERING-19.75%65 268
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.88%57 373
ROSS STORES, INC.-16.72%34 458
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-25.37%24 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group