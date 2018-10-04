Zapf Creation AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.10.2018 / 19:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Larian Living Trust, Isaac E. Larian und Angela Larian

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Isaac E. Last name(s): Larian Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zapf Creation AG

b) LEI

5299001MSSSJOY0HQ246

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A11QU78

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.00 EUR 1260.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 5250.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 12600.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 3465.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 5019.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 5019.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 27405.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 21000.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 8400.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 1260.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 1680.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 5019.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 29400.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 5019.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 42147.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 5040.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 6300.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 5019.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.0000 EUR 190302.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

