Zapf Creation AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Larian Living Trust, Isaac E. Larian und Angela Larian
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Isaac E.
|Last name(s):
|Larian
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QU78
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|21.00 EUR
|147000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|21.0000 EUR
|147000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
04.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de