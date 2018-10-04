Zapf Creation AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
10/04/2018 | 07:05pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.10.2018 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Larian Living Trust, Isaac E. Larian und Angela Larian

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Isaac E.
Last name(s): Larian
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zapf Creation AG

b) LEI
5299001MSSSJOY0HQ246 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QU78

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.00 EUR 147000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.0000 EUR 147000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


04.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zapf Creation AG
Mönchrödener Straße 13
96472 Rödental
Germany
Internet: www.zapf-creation.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45211  04.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
