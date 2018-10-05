Zapf Creation AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.10.2018 / 12:28

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Larian Living Trust, Isaac E. Larian und Angela Larian

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Isaac E. Last name(s): Larian Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zapf Creation AG

b) LEI

5299001MSSSJOY0HQ246

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A11QU78

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.00 EUR 9261.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 10185.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 18627.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 24255.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 4620.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 3696.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 2772.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 18732.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 9261.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 840.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 2373.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 105378.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 26103.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 60249.00 EUR 21.00 EUR 18648.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.0000 EUR 315000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

