Zaplox : Partnership With Agilysys Generates Agreement for Zaplox Mobile Keys to Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Kansas

Mobile keys provides contact-free check-in as guests return post Covid-19.



Zaplox AB (publ) ('Zaplox'), which offers hotels and casinos a contact-free mobile guest journey for a safe and engaging guest experience, announced that the company would deliver mobile keys to Prairie Band Casino & Resort with 495 rooms located in Mayetta, Kansas in partnership with Agilysys. Zaplox's SDK is integrated with the Agilysys PMS and the dormakaba lock system used by the casino.

The agreement with Prairie Band Casino & Resort is created in partnership with Agilysys, which is one of the leading providers of property management systems for hotel, casinos and resorts in North America. Zaplox's SDK is part of Agilysys' mobile guest solution rGuest® Express Mobile, in which Agilysys leverages Zaplox's unique expertise and platform to deliver mobile keys as part of its mobile guest journey.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort can now offer guests a contactless mobile check-in and checkout experience with a mobile key that allows guests to go directly to their room and open the door with their phone, throughout their stay. Hotel guests can avoid crowding in line with other guests to check in and get a key. Whereas the hotel can be more efficient with it resources and provide more revenue-generating services such as dinner, spa and golf reservations - directly in the app, at times when guests are more receptive to the offers.

'Our strong partnership with Agilysys has generated yet another agreement with a highly reputable casino in USA. Zaplox contactless mobile solutions are customized for resorts and casinos that want guests to spend more time gaming and less time waiting in line to check in and get their key. Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, contact-free, digital solutions that increase guest safety have become a priority in order to minimize spread of infection. The contact-free mobile guest journey with mobile keys, provided by Zaplox and Agilysys, ensures that hotels, such as Prairie Band Casino & Resort, can offer guests a safer stay ', says Magnus Friberg, CEO, Zaplox AB

According to the partner agreement between Agilysys and Zaplox, a mobile key order is generated to Zaplox every time Agilysys signs a new customer contract for rGuest Express Mobile. Once the order is received, Zaplox invoices a start-up fee and an ongoing monthly fee per door is added once the solution is in operation. The Prairie Band Casino & Resort is forecasted at approximately SEK 650,000 if the mobile key solution remains in full operation for seven years (which is an average lifespan of a hotel lock). The agreement does not have any guaranteed volume or revenue levels.

Om Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Prairie Band Casino & Resort, located in Mayetta, Kansas is a native American casino, owned by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. The hotel has 5 restaurants, 3 bars/lounges, conference center and a 35,000 square meter casino with 1,200 slot machines, bingo hall, and table games -open 24 hours per day. The hotel also offers indoor and outdoor pools, gym, saunas, spa, and award-winning golf course and gambling rooms with virtual golf. Fore more information, visit www.prairieband.com.

About Agilysys

Agilysys delivers innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. Agilysys offers point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement systems, payment solutions, and other related applications - managing the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings, and its customer-centric service. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with corporate headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Friberg, CEO

Email: magnus.friberg@zaplox.com

Phone: +46 706 58 07 60

About Zaplox

Zaplox helps hotels and vacation home rentals to create a modern and profitable mobile guest experience. Zaplox is a market innovator of the contact-free mobile guest journey and mobile key services for the global hotel market. The company operates in Europe and North America and offers a turnkey platform for managing the guest's hotel stay, improving the check-in and check-out process, and distributing mobile keys for the hotel rooms directly to guests' mobile phones. Zaplox solutions allow hotels to add Zaplox functionality to their existing hotel app, or to launch their own app mobile app in a cost-effective way. In addition, Zaplox offers a self-service kiosk solution that helps deliver a frictionless guest journey. Zaplox solutions save time and costs while providing hotels with a direct channel to communicate with the guests and the opportunity to generate additional revenue. Zaplox works with all major smartphone platforms and can support the hotel's lock and property management system. The systems can replace or coexist with key cards and physical keys. Zaplox systems have been in commercial use since 2011 and have helped deliver more than 3.5 million guest nights. Zaplox was founded in 2010 at IDEON Science Park in Lund, Sweden, and the company has offices in Europe and the United States. The Zaplox stock is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. www.zaplox.com.