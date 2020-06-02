Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Information on the resolutions of the 45th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d.

In accordance with the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and the applicable legislation, the Management Board of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. hereby publishes the resolutions passed at the 45th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d., Ljubljana, which was held on 2 June 2020 at 14:00.



This information will be published on the website of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. at www.triglav.eu as of 2 June 2020 and will remain available on the Company's public website for a period of at least five years.

