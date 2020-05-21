Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Insurance Supervision Agency's measure regarding the dividend payments

In accordance with the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and the applicable legislation, ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV d.d., Ljubljana hereby publishes the following notice:



Zavarovalnica Triglav informed the public of the Insurance Supervision Agency's call upon the insurance companies to suspend the payout of dividends from accumulated profit and not to undertake any irrevocable commitment to pay out dividends by 1 October 2020. In accordance with the regulator's call, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. proposed to the regular annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. that accumulated profit, which amounted to EUR 60,543,475 as at 31 December 2019, remain undistributed.



On 20 May 2020, Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. received a letter from the Insurance Supervision Agency entitled 'Insurance Supervision Agency's measure regarding the dividend payments', by which it expects that the shareholders of (re)insurers and pension companies suspend the dividend payments until at least 1 October 2020. The letter is attached hereto.



This information will be published on the website of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. at www.triglav.eu as of 21 May 2020 and will remain available on the Company's public website for a period of at least five years.

