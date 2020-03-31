Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Statement of Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code

In accordance with the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and the applicable legislation, ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV d.d., Ljubljana, hereby publishes the following notice:

The attached Statement of Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code is an integral part of the Annual Report of Triglav Group and Zavarovalnica Triglav for 2019.

Information contained in this notice will be published on the website of Zavarovalnica Triglav at www.triglav.eu as of 31 March 2020 and will remain available on the Company's public website for a period of at least five years.