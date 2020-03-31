Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Triglav Posts Good Results for 2019

Current business conditions. President of the Management Board Andrej Slapar: 'Our Group has faced this year's overall challenging conditions financially sound, as confirmed by good results in 2019. Our mission is to create a secure future for all our stakeholders; thus, in the face of the epidemic, we have taken priority measures to protect the health of our employees, clients, partners and other stakeholders. Business continues as usual; in providing our services, we use solutions that we have implemented throughout recent years in strategic development processes, particularly the introduction of an omnichannel sales approach to clients and digital solutions for remote and paperless operations. The implementation of our strategy, to which we remain committed, will be constantly adapted to the respective business conditions. Risks are carefully and comprehensively managed during the current epidemic and financial market conditions, while the impact of the crisis on this year's business volume and results will depend on its duration, among other things.'

Distribution of accumulated profit for 2019 and the general meeting of shareholders. The implementation of the Company's dividend policy is subordinated to achieving the medium-term sustainable target capital adequacy of Triglav Group, which will be taken into account in the Management Board's and Supervisory Board's proposal regarding the distribution of accumulated profit for 2019. Such a proposal will be formulated and published on 23 April 2020 together with the call of the General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for 26 May 2020. The Company will take into account the situation, adopted guidelines and measures taken by the competent institutions, which will be communicated to the shareholders in due time.

Good business results in 2019. Last year, the Group recorded a 4% higher profit before tax (EUR 100.9 million) and net profit (EUR 83.9 million) than the preceding year. The favourable results were driven by growth in business volume, underwriting discipline and higher rates of return on investment. Total written premium was 11% higher compared to the previous year (EUR 1,184.2 million), and premium growth was achieved in all three insurance segments and in all markets. The performance of the claims segment in 2019 was as expected. The combined ratio of the Group remained at favourable 91.5%. By pursuing the goal of cost-effectiveness, the Group reduced the proportion of insurance business operating expenses in gross written premium by 1.3 percentage point to 23.2% in 2019. With its eleven insurance companies, the Group holds a dominant position in the Adria region; furthermore, it became the leading Slovene mutual fund manager at the end of 2019. The volume of assets under management in mutual funds rose by 68% to EUR 1 billion.

Financial stability. The Group comprehensively manages risks, maintains conservative and stable reinsurance protection, and prudently manages provisions and capital. The Group's capital adequacy as at the 2019 year-end increased by 7 percentage points to 223% over the previous year. Its target range set by the Group's capital management policy in accordance with Solvency II methodology is between 200% and 250%. The Group is well prepared to face the difficult economic situation caused by the epidemic both at global and regional levels.

The Annual Report of Triglav Group and Zavarovalnica Triglav for 2019. The integrated annual report, which combines financial and non-financial indicators, is entitled »Tradition or Future? We combine both.« As the company also emphasizes in its report, the focus of their development activities is on clients who wish to become their lifelong partner so they are keeping pace with the changes in the environment with modern solutions for their financial security.

In the digital annual report, you can also watch a video about a cyber security insurance package for small and medium-sized enterprises, a novelty introduced to the Adria region by Triglav. It is presented with the help of one of their insured clients Edvard König, an innovator and founder of the high-tech company EKWB, who is joined by Peter Filip Jakopič, the director of property insurance at Zavarovalnica Triglav.

The annual report is available in Slovene and English on the https://letnoporocilo.triglav.eu/2019 and https://annualreport.triglav.eu/2019 websites.