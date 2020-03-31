Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ljubljana Stock Exchange  >  Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d.    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.

(ZVTG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Triglav Posts Good Results for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Current business conditions. President of the Management Board Andrej Slapar: 'Our Group has faced this year's overall challenging conditions financially sound, as confirmed by good results in 2019. Our mission is to create a secure future for all our stakeholders; thus, in the face of the epidemic, we have taken priority measures to protect the health of our employees, clients, partners and other stakeholders. Business continues as usual; in providing our services, we use solutions that we have implemented throughout recent years in strategic development processes, particularly the introduction of an omnichannel sales approach to clients and digital solutions for remote and paperless operations. The implementation of our strategy, to which we remain committed, will be constantly adapted to the respective business conditions. Risks are carefully and comprehensively managed during the current epidemic and financial market conditions, while the impact of the crisis on this year's business volume and results will depend on its duration, among other things.'

Distribution of accumulated profit for 2019 and the general meeting of shareholders. The implementation of the Company's dividend policy is subordinated to achieving the medium-term sustainable target capital adequacy of Triglav Group, which will be taken into account in the Management Board's and Supervisory Board's proposal regarding the distribution of accumulated profit for 2019. Such a proposal will be formulated and published on 23 April 2020 together with the call of the General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for 26 May 2020. The Company will take into account the situation, adopted guidelines and measures taken by the competent institutions, which will be communicated to the shareholders in due time.

Good business results in 2019. Last year, the Group recorded a 4% higher profit before tax (EUR 100.9 million) and net profit (EUR 83.9 million) than the preceding year. The favourable results were driven by growth in business volume, underwriting discipline and higher rates of return on investment. Total written premium was 11% higher compared to the previous year (EUR 1,184.2 million), and premium growth was achieved in all three insurance segments and in all markets. The performance of the claims segment in 2019 was as expected. The combined ratio of the Group remained at favourable 91.5%. By pursuing the goal of cost-effectiveness, the Group reduced the proportion of insurance business operating expenses in gross written premium by 1.3 percentage point to 23.2% in 2019. With its eleven insurance companies, the Group holds a dominant position in the Adria region; furthermore, it became the leading Slovene mutual fund manager at the end of 2019. The volume of assets under management in mutual funds rose by 68% to EUR 1 billion.

Financial stability. The Group comprehensively manages risks, maintains conservative and stable reinsurance protection, and prudently manages provisions and capital. The Group's capital adequacy as at the 2019 year-end increased by 7 percentage points to 223% over the previous year. Its target range set by the Group's capital management policy in accordance with Solvency II methodology is between 200% and 250%. The Group is well prepared to face the difficult economic situation caused by the epidemic both at global and regional levels.

The Annual Report of Triglav Group and Zavarovalnica Triglav for 2019. The integrated annual report, which combines financial and non-financial indicators, is entitled »Tradition or Future? We combine both.« As the company also emphasizes in its report, the focus of their development activities is on clients who wish to become their lifelong partner so they are keeping pace with the changes in the environment with modern solutions for their financial security.

In the digital annual report, you can also watch a video about a cyber security insurance package for small and medium-sized enterprises, a novelty introduced to the Adria region by Triglav. It is presented with the help of one of their insured clients Edvard König, an innovator and founder of the high-tech company EKWB, who is joined by Peter Filip Jakopič, the director of property insurance at Zavarovalnica Triglav.

The annual report is available in Slovene and English on the https://letnoporocilo.triglav.eu/2019 and https://annualreport.triglav.eu/2019 websites.

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D
04:56aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Triglav Posts Good Results for 2019
PU
03/19ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Acquisition of Stake in Diagnostični center Ble..
PU
03/16ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Triglav Group's Business Operations during the COVID..
PU
03/02TRIGLAV GROUP IN 2019 : Higher Profit and Premium Growth Recorded in All Three I..
PU
2019ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Amendments to the Corporate Governance System and Pol..
PU
2019ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Prestigious German Design Award for Excellent Archite..
PU
2019ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : “A” Credit Rating with a Stable Medium-Te..
PU
2019ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : “A” Credit Rating with a Stable Medium-Te..
PU
2019ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Appointment of the Supervisory Board Member, Employee..
PU
2019ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : David Benedek assumed the office on the Management Bo..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 583 M
Chart ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,50  €
Last Close Price 25,70  €
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrej Slapar Chairman-Management Board
Igor Stebernak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Celar Member-Supervisory Board
Branko Gorjan Member-Supervisory Board
Nataa Damjanovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.3.78%644
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED3.24%13 578
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.-41.79%7 262
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION-43.75%2 717
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC.-47.34%1 833
NMI HOLDINGS, INC.-59.04%930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group