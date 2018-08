The international panels of judges of both international competitions, ARC and IADA, awarded the Triglav Group the Gold Award for an innovative or non-traditional approach. In addition to the Gold Award, the ARC panel of judges awarded the Silver Award to the Annual Report of the Triglav Group for interactivity, for online design and graphics, as well as for photography and video. The production and editing of the digital issue was entrusted to Studio Kernel.

According to TjašaKolenc Filipčič, Director of Marketing, and Tomaž Žust, Director of Strategic Planning and Controlling in Zavarovalnica Triglav, these awards are all the more important because they are linked to innovation and the use of new technologies. The key message 'Energy of the Group' highlights the importance of being open to new ideas and implementing modern technologies at the Group level, as was emphasised in the new business strategy.

In recent years, annual reports have been redesigned, and thanks to the world wide web and the introduction of non-financial content they have become more understandable and accessible to a wider circle of users. For Zavarovalnica Triglav and the Triglav Group, domestic and foreign financial analysts remain the top users of annual reports. In accordance with international trends, the role of integrated reporting is increasing, which explains the financial and non-financial performance indicators, thereby also attracting the local communities, major clients and specialised journalists.

The Annual Report of the Triglav Group and Zavarovalnica Triglav for 2017 is available here.