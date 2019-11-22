Log in
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD

(ZVTG)
Zavarovalnica Triglav dd : Prestigious German Design Award for Excellent Architecture of Triglav Lab's Interior

11/22/2019

Today, the German Design Council announced the winners of the prestigious German Design Awards, which have been awarded to extraordinary design projects since 1969. Among the winners in the Excellent Architecture category is the interior of the Triglav Lab centre.

The Triglav Lab digital centre was opened by the Triglav Group on the ground floor of its commercial building in the former Slovenijales department store in Ljubljana last March. The design and equipment of the multifunctional space, which connects the physical world with the digital experience and enables the visitors to have an interactive brand experience, was entrusted to designers of the design agency Gigodesign and architects from the architectural firm Triiije.

Triglav Lab is designed as a centre for innovation, providing a direct user experience with advanced smart solutions. Through the comprehensiveness and simplicity of the digital insurance underwriting experience, it educates users who are otherwise not skilled in using the internet. Above all, it provides anyone who is more courageous and curious with interactive virtual experiences of driving, ski flying, earthquakes and accidents, through which they can check their reactions and learn how to correctly respond in a dangerous situation.

'Triglav Lab unites all four companies of the Triglav Group under one roof: Zavarovalnica Triglav, Triglav Zdravje, Triglav Skladi and Skupna pokojninska družba (the latter will be renamed Triglav, pokojninska družba until the end of November), thus offering a unified Triglav brand experience that contemporary users expect. At the same time, it serves as a centre for developing and testing solutions to improve the user experience and as an important brand communication tool. We are pleased and proud that the excellence of the project, which is reflected in the good user response, has also been recognised by international experts,' said Tjaša Kolenc Filipčič, Director of Marketing Department at Zavarovalnica Triglav.

'Designing a physical space for digital experiences is a kind of contradiction. But only at first glance. Contemporary users don't divide their experiences into digital and analogue, virtual and real… the whole mix is important. We had this in mind when we were designing and furnishing the space. The original design with an open floor plan, envisioned by the author, architect Milan Mihelič, further emphasises the experience of contemporariness and space of flow,' added Luka Stepan, Partner and Creative Director at Gigodesign.

The space of the Triglav Lab covers an area of about 300 m². The central seating area can seat up to 60 people, while the standing layout allows for an even higher number of people. The modular solution of grandstands allows for small group workshops; in addition to the main space, there are three spaces for up to 10 people, equipped with video conferencing technology. Almost 300 events, seminars and other training courses have been organised in the centre since its opening.

Last year, Triglav Lab received the BIG SEE INTERIOR DESIGN AWARD 2018 at the Month of Design, organised by Zavod BIG.

About the German Design Award

The German Design Council was established by the lower house of the German parliament in 1953 with the aim of supporting the industry and systematically increasing the added value of the economy. The German Design Awards were first awarded in 1959. Over the next fifty years, the awards have become a symbol of excellence, each year bestowed to German and international design projects which represent a pioneering contribution to the changing and developing design landscape.

Links:

GDA: www.german-design-award.com

GDA: www.german-design-council.de

Triglav LAB: http://lab.triglav.si/

Zavarovalnica Triglav: triglav.si, triglav.eu

Gigodesign: gigodesign.com

Triiije arhitekti: triiije.com

Photos:

  • GDA designation for prints and screens
  • Triglav LAB interior, photos: Nika Uhan, Zavarovalnica Triglav
  • GDA Communication Toools for Participants

Contact:

TBD

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:31:00 UTC
