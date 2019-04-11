Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  LJUBLJANA STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Zavarovalnica Triglav dd    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD

(ZVTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd : Previous Activities Related to the Potential Subordinated Bond Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 02:58am EDT

In accordance with the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and the applicable legislation, ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV d.d. hereby publishes the following notice:

Zavarovalnica Triglav announces that it is examining the possibility to issue a new subordinated bond to replace the existing issued subordinated bond due in 2020. This is part of the regular capital management activities of Triglav Group, aimed at ensuring an optimal capital structure and its cost effectiveness.

This information is neither a public offering of bonds within the meaning of the Market in Financial Instruments Act nor a commitment of the Company to issue bonds. Any decision regarding a potential bond issue will be made after verifying the market conditions. The information on the position and performance of Triglav Group for 2018 in enclosed.

This information will be published on the website of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. at www.triglav.eu as of 11 April 2019 and will remain available on the Company's public website for a period of at least five years.

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 06:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD
02:58aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Previous Activities Related to the Potential Subordin..
PU
03/29ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Sound Performance in 2018, Proposed Dividend of EUR 2..
PU
03/29ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Audited Annual Report of Triglav Group and Zavarovaln..
PU
03/29ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Statement of Compliance with the Corporate Governance..
PU
03/28ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Proposed Dividend for Zavarovalnica Triglav Sharehold..
PU
03/19ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : More than 3,500 kids at Planica again this year
PU
2018ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Planned profit before tax for 2019 higher than the 20..
PU
2018ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Triglav Group Business Plan for 2019 and Revised Stra..
PU
2018ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Amendments to the Corporate Governance System and Pol..
PU
2018ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Defibrillators for a safer tomorrow for the people of..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 073 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 773 M
Chart ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD
Duration : Period :
Zavarovalnica Triglav dd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,6 €
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrej Slapar Chairman-Management Board
Igor Stebernak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Celar Member-Supervisory Board
Mario Gobbo Member-Supervisory Board
Ivan Sotoek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD872
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO GROUP OF CHINA8.33%55 322
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC19.47%10 341
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.31.93%5 029
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC0.45%2 672
NMI HOLDINGS INC51.26%1 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About