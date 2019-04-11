Zavarovalnica Triglav dd : Previous Activities Related to the Potential Subordinated Bond Issue

In accordance with the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and the applicable legislation, ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV d.d. hereby publishes the following notice:

Zavarovalnica Triglav announces that it is examining the possibility to issue a new subordinated bond to replace the existing issued subordinated bond due in 2020. This is part of the regular capital management activities of Triglav Group, aimed at ensuring an optimal capital structure and its cost effectiveness.

This information is neither a public offering of bonds within the meaning of the Market in Financial Instruments Act nor a commitment of the Company to issue bonds. Any decision regarding a potential bond issue will be made after verifying the market conditions. The information on the position and performance of Triglav Group for 2018 in enclosed.

