Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  LJUBLJANA STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Zavarovalnica Triglav dd    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD

(ZVTG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd : S&P affirms high “A” credit ratings with a stable medium-term outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:15am EDT

In accordance with the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and the applicable legislation, ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV d.d. hereby publishes the following notice:

On 31 July 2019, S&P Global Ratings (hereinafter: S&P) reaffirmed the 'A' Long-Term Credit Rating and Financial Strength Rating of Triglav Group and thereby of its parent company Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. and its subsidiary Pozavarovalnica Triglav Re. Both ratings have a stable medium-term outlook. According to S&P, the reaffirmed high ratings reflect Triglav Group's leading position in the Slovene insurance and asset management market, its position and strengthening in the markets of the region. Furthermore, S&P emphasizes the Triglav's stable and profitable operations, adequate risk profile and strong capital adequacy.

The 'A' credit rating exclusively reflects the Group's stand-alone credit risk profile and does not include any uplift from the insurer's status as a government-related entity. According to S&P, the assessment is based on the Group's leading position both in Slovenia and the region, its well-diversified insurance portfolio enhanced by a large sales network and strong brand recognition. S&P assessed the business risk profile of Triglav Group as strong and its financial risk profile as very strong. The Group's investment portfolio consists of high-quality investments broadly diversified mainly across the eurozone. The Group has a conservative reinsurance protection and a solid risk profile.

All this enables the Group to generate stable and profitable performance, which S&P expects to continue in the future. Furthermore, S&P expects that the Group's development activities will continue as planned in its strategy, which includes further development of segmented product range, geographic diversification of income by increasing its premium share in the markets outside of Slovenia, and the strengthening of its asset management activity. The Group's growth and development is supported by its existing strong capital base, which is expected to remain at least in the 'AA' range.

The stable medium-term outlook reflects S&P's expectations that Triglav Group will continue to effectively implement its business strategy, focus on growth and further diversifying its operations, sustaining very strong capital adequacy, and posting solid and stable earnings over the next two years.

This information will be published on the website of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. at www.triglav.eu as of 1 August 2019 and will remain available on the Company's public website for a period of at least five years.

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 07:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD
03:15aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : S&P affirms high “A” credit ratings with ..
PU
05/28ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Resolutions of the 44th General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
05/28ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : EUR 56.8 Million for Dividend Payments or EUR 2.50 Gr..
PU
05/28ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : First Information on the 44th General Meeting of Shar..
PU
05/20ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Counterproposal to the Draft Resolution of the Agenda..
PU
05/20ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : A Counterproposal to the Draft Resolution of the Agen..
PU
04/26ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Appointment of the Supervisory Board Members, Employe..
PU
04/25ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/24ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : Asset Management Company Becomes a Triglav Group Memb..
PU
04/24ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : ALTA Skladi Asset Management Company Becomes a Trigla..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 717 M
Chart ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD
Duration : Period :
Zavarovalnica Triglav dd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 37,14  €
Last Close Price 31,60  €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrej Slapar Chairman-Management Board
Igor Stebernak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Celar Member-Supervisory Board
Mario Gobbo Member-Supervisory Board
Ivan Sotoek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD798
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO GROUP OF CHINA6.09%18 879
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC36.39%11 788
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.22.85%4 626
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC11.94%2 954
NMI HOLDINGS INC39.33%1 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group