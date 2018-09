In accordance with the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules and the applicable legislation, ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV d.d. hereby publishes the following notice:

On 14 September 2018, Zavarovalnica Triglav, the parent company of Triglav Group, and Nova Ljubljanska banka signed an agreement to purchase the remaining 28.1% equity stake of Skupna pokojninska družba, thereby becoming its 100% owner. Following this purchase, Triglav continues to implement its strategic guidelines of strengthening its presence on the pension insurance market as well as the processes of consolidation and integrated management of this segment within the Group.

As at the 2017 year-end, nine insurance companies operated on the Slovene supplemental voluntary pension insurance market. Being one of these providers, Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d., the parent company of Triglav Group, held a 14% market share in terms of accumulated assets, whilst Skupna pokojninska družba held a 20% share. Along with future prospects, the Group's leading position, knowledge and experience make a sound foundation for future operations of the Group in both the pension and life insurance (pension annuities) segments in Slovenia and the Adria region. The Group sees this market as promising with a growth potential in terms of an increased number of clients and a higher volume of accumulated assets.

This information will be published on the website of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. at www.triglav.eu as of 14 September 2018 and will remain available on the Company's public website for a period of at least five years.