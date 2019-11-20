Log in
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD

(ZVTG)
Zavarovalnica Triglav dd : “A” Credit Rating with a Stable Medium-Term Outlook Affirmed by AM Best

11/20/2019 | 03:05am EST

Following its regular annual revision, the AM Best credit rating agency re-affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of 'A' (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of 'a' of both Zavarovalnica Triglav and Pozavarovalnica Triglav Re. The ratings of both companies have a stable medium-term outlook, which reflects the rating agency's expectations that Triglav Group will maintain very strong balance sheet strength, strong operating performance and the dominant market position both in Slovenia and the region where the Group operates.

According to AM Best, Triglav Group's balance sheet strength is very strong and its operating performance strong, while the impact of both the business profile and the majority shareholding on the credit rating is neutral. It further points out that Triglav Group's enterprise risk management is developed and appropriate for its risk profile and operational scope and complexity.

The assessment of a very strong balance sheet is based on Triglav Group's risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is at its strongest level. According to the rating agency, the Group has a prudent reserving approach and good financial flexibility with access to equity and bond markets, which was also reflected in the subordinated bond issued this year.

Its strong operating performance over the recent years has been driven by the excellent non-life insurance technical earnings in the domestic market and healthy investment income, even though it continues to be impacted by the low interest rate environment, the situation in the life insurance segment and very intense competitive conditions on the markets of the region. AM Best pointed out the advantages of the Group's dominant position both in the Slovene market and the region. Triglav Group has a well-diversified portfolio by both product and geography. Moreover, outside of Slovenia Triglav continues to demonstrate improvement in earnings on the basis of additional scale and actively seeking alternative lower cost distribution channels.

By affirming the high credit rating of the subsidiary Pozavarovalnica Triglav Re, AM Best confirmed its strategically important role as the reinsurer of all Triglav Group members.

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 08:04:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andrej Slapar Chairman-Management Board
Igor Stebernak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Celar Member-Supervisory Board
Branko Gorjan Member-Supervisory Board
Nataa Damjanovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD812
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED3.85%18 305
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.52.96%13 226
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION34.32%4 948
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC.38.78%3 631
NMI HOLDINGS, INC.87.34%2 273
