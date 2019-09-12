Log in
Zayo : Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

0
09/12/2019

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) announced today that Dan Caruso, chairman and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference at The Conrad Hotel in New York on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Caruso’s presentation will begin at approximately 12:25 p.m. EDT. A live webcast link will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 51 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 604 M
EBIT 2020 523 M
Net income 2020 164 M
Debt 2020 5 655 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 52,5x
P/E ratio 2021 51,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,24x
EV / Sales2021 5,02x
Capitalization 8 002 M
