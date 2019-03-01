Log in
Zayo : FinTech Company Selects Zayo for Wavelengths

0
03/01/2019 | 08:03am EST

Solution to serve as customer’s backbone network

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has been selected by a global fintech leader for a wavelengths solution for its core backbone network. Multiple primary and diverse routes for the nationwide solution will connect more than 10 of the company’s strategic U.S. facilities.

The customer, which continues to scale to accommodate recent growth, requires additional capacity to deliver a consistent user experience. Zayo’s wavelengths provide dedicated bandwidth, inherent security and predictable latency.

Increasingly, fintech companies are bringing new technologies to consumers and businesses over traditional and mobile platforms. In order to bring their innovations to a mass market, companies must be able to scale up their infrastructure seamlessly.

“Zayo’s ability to partner with the customer on their unique needs and agility were key factors in winning the business over an incumbent provider,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with this customer to meet its requirements for primary and diverse connectivity.”

For more information about Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 564 M
EBIT 2019 550 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 5 823 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,59
P/E ratio 2020 30,67
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 5 825 M
Chart ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Zayo Group Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Philip Caruso Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Steinfort Chief Financial Officer
Sandi Mays Chief Information & Customer Experience Officer
John F. Waters CTO & President-Network Solutions
Richard W. Connor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC8.58%5 825
BHARTI INFRATEL13.38%7 650
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA29.92%5 287
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 861
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 551
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 280
