Zayo : FinTech Company Selects Zayo for Wavelengths

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has been selected by a global
fintech leader for a wavelengths solution for its core backbone network.
Multiple primary and diverse routes for the nationwide solution will
connect more than 10 of the company’s strategic U.S. facilities.
The customer, which continues to scale to accommodate recent growth,
requires additional capacity to deliver a consistent user experience.
Zayo’s wavelengths provide dedicated bandwidth, inherent security and
predictable latency.
Increasingly, fintech companies are bringing new technologies to
consumers and businesses over traditional and mobile platforms. In order
to bring their innovations to a mass market, companies must be able to
scale up their infrastructure seamlessly.
“Zayo’s ability to partner with the customer on their unique needs and
agility were key factors in winning the business over an incumbent
provider,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “We
look forward to continuing to work closely with this customer to meet
its requirements for primary and diverse connectivity.”
For more information about Zayo, please visit zayo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005108/en/