Zayo : FinTech Company Selects Zayo for Wavelengths

Solution to serve as customer’s backbone network

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has been selected by a global fintech leader for a wavelengths solution for its core backbone network. Multiple primary and diverse routes for the nationwide solution will connect more than 10 of the company’s strategic U.S. facilities.

The customer, which continues to scale to accommodate recent growth, requires additional capacity to deliver a consistent user experience. Zayo’s wavelengths provide dedicated bandwidth, inherent security and predictable latency.

Increasingly, fintech companies are bringing new technologies to consumers and businesses over traditional and mobile platforms. In order to bring their innovations to a mass market, companies must be able to scale up their infrastructure seamlessly.

“Zayo’s ability to partner with the customer on their unique needs and agility were key factors in winning the business over an incumbent provider,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with this customer to meet its requirements for primary and diverse connectivity.”

