Zayo : Gaming Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity and Colocation

A leading gaming company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:
ZAYO) for a unified infrastructure solution that will deliver a
high-speed, low-latency experience to gamers.
The solution includes space and power in multiple Zayo data centers in
key populated locations across the country and in Europe. The footprint
provides an edge platform for the customer, bringing its games and
content closer to its audience. Zayo is connecting these and other data
centers with an IP Transit network, leveraging its extensive Tier-1 IP
backbone, the second-most connected globally. The IP Transit solution
also incorporates physically diverse IP routes for redundancy.
Lag, reliability, and connection speed are top issues that can affect
the gamer experience. The architecture for this multi-phased project is
designed to provide a HD quality/low latency end user experience with
the ability to accommodate 4K graphics in the future.
“Zayo’s solution is enabling our customer to innovate, expand its
offerings and move into markets faster,” said Bruce Garrison, senior
vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. “We look forward to
working closely with this customer to implement this new capability.
Zayo is well positioned to deliver optimal solutions to gaming companies
to support all types of gaming, from massively multiplayer online (MMO)
to Esports, and mobile/social gaming.”
For more information on Zayo, please visit zayo.com.
About Zayo Group
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications
infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity,
colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses.
Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content
companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s
128,900-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive
metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In
addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other
connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure
in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible,
customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative
online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more
information, visit zayo.com.
