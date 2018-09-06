Zayo : Gaming Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity and Colocation

Edge data centers and global IP backbone support capacity and latency requirements

A leading gaming company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for a unified infrastructure solution that will deliver a high-speed, low-latency experience to gamers.

The solution includes space and power in multiple Zayo data centers in key populated locations across the country and in Europe. The footprint provides an edge platform for the customer, bringing its games and content closer to its audience. Zayo is connecting these and other data centers with an IP Transit network, leveraging its extensive Tier-1 IP backbone, the second-most connected globally. The IP Transit solution also incorporates physically diverse IP routes for redundancy.

Lag, reliability, and connection speed are top issues that can affect the gamer experience. The architecture for this multi-phased project is designed to provide a HD quality/low latency end user experience with the ability to accommodate 4K graphics in the future.

“Zayo’s solution is enabling our customer to innovate, expand its offerings and move into markets faster,” said Bruce Garrison, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. “We look forward to working closely with this customer to implement this new capability. Zayo is well positioned to deliver optimal solutions to gaming companies to support all types of gaming, from massively multiplayer online (MMO) to Esports, and mobile/social gaming.”

