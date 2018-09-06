Log in
Zayo : Gaming Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity and Colocation

09/06/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Edge data centers and global IP backbone support capacity and latency requirements

A leading gaming company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for a unified infrastructure solution that will deliver a high-speed, low-latency experience to gamers.

The solution includes space and power in multiple Zayo data centers in key populated locations across the country and in Europe. The footprint provides an edge platform for the customer, bringing its games and content closer to its audience. Zayo is connecting these and other data centers with an IP Transit network, leveraging its extensive Tier-1 IP backbone, the second-most connected globally. The IP Transit solution also incorporates physically diverse IP routes for redundancy.

Lag, reliability, and connection speed are top issues that can affect the gamer experience. The architecture for this multi-phased project is designed to provide a HD quality/low latency end user experience with the ability to accommodate 4K graphics in the future.

“Zayo’s solution is enabling our customer to innovate, expand its offerings and move into markets faster,” said Bruce Garrison, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. “We look forward to working closely with this customer to implement this new capability. Zayo is well positioned to deliver optimal solutions to gaming companies to support all types of gaming, from massively multiplayer online (MMO) to Esports, and mobile/social gaming.”

For more information on Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 128,900-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


© Business Wire 2018
