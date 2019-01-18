Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zayo Group Holdings Inc    ZAYO

ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC (ZAYO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 04:00:40 pm
25.63 USD   -0.23%
2017ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zayo : Global Media Network Selects Zayo for Connectivity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 08:03am EST

Dark fiber and wavelengths to connect data centers

A global media network provider has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for dark fiber and wavelength connectivity.

The dark fiber solution includes multiple point-to-point dark fiber connections for a Los Angeles studio, providing them with high-capacity options for all aspects of post-production. The dark fiber replaces connectivity from multiple providers with a single-source provider, leveraging Zayo’s high-performance Los Angeles-area network.

The long-haul wavelength solution will significantly upgrade the provider’s core network, enabling them to connect to key locations across the U.S. and facilitating access to Europe via Zayo’s network.

Increasingly, the media industry requires communications infrastructure that can transport large high-definition video files to data centers and distribution hubs within metro areas and across the country. Zayo’s Los Angeles fiber network is well-connected to data centers, studios and on-net buildings and to Zayo’s extensive long-haul networks.

“The strength of our metro and long-haul networks, which includes connections to data centers and industry facilities, is the reason the customer selected Zayo for this business,” said Jack Waters, president of Fiber Solutions and CTO at Zayo. “With increased content production and adoption of 5G and VR/AR technologies, we expect continued demand from the media sector.”

For more information about Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
08:03aZAYO : Global Media Network Selects Zayo for Connectivity
BU
01/17ZAYO : ZAYO) Chosen by Tech Firm for Dark Fiber Solution
AQ
01/11ZAYO : Technology Company Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber
BU
01/10ZAYO : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call February 7, 2019
BU
01/07ZAYO : Technology Manufacturer Selects Zayo for Colocation
AQ
01/04ZAYO : Technology Manufacturer Selects Zayo for Colocation
BU
2018ZAYO : Software as a Service Company Selects Zayo for Colocation
AQ
2018ZAYO : Software as a Service Company Selects Zayo for Colocation
BU
2018ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
2018ZAYO : Professional Services Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 577 M
EBIT 2019 517 M
Net income 2019 133 M
Debt 2019 5 723 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,19
P/E ratio 2020 37,14
EV / Sales 2019 4,57x
EV / Sales 2020 4,39x
Capitalization 6 063 M
Chart ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Zayo Group Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,9 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Philip Caruso Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Steinfort Chief Financial Officer
Sandi Mays Chief Information & Customer Experience Officer
John F. Waters CTO & President-Network Solutions
Richard W. Connor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC12.22%6 063
BHARTI INFRATEL8.28%7 291
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA6.20%4 330
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 464
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 491
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 395
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.