Zayo : Global Media Network Selects Zayo for Connectivity

Dark fiber and wavelengths to connect data centers

A global media network provider has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for dark fiber and wavelength connectivity.

The dark fiber solution includes multiple point-to-point dark fiber connections for a Los Angeles studio, providing them with high-capacity options for all aspects of post-production. The dark fiber replaces connectivity from multiple providers with a single-source provider, leveraging Zayo’s high-performance Los Angeles-area network.

The long-haul wavelength solution will significantly upgrade the provider’s core network, enabling them to connect to key locations across the U.S. and facilitating access to Europe via Zayo’s network.

Increasingly, the media industry requires communications infrastructure that can transport large high-definition video files to data centers and distribution hubs within metro areas and across the country. Zayo’s Los Angeles fiber network is well-connected to data centers, studios and on-net buildings and to Zayo’s extensive long-haul networks.

“The strength of our metro and long-haul networks, which includes connections to data centers and industry facilities, is the reason the customer selected Zayo for this business,” said Jack Waters, president of Fiber Solutions and CTO at Zayo. “With increased content production and adoption of 5G and VR/AR technologies, we expect continued demand from the media sector.”

