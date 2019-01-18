Zayo : Global Media Network Selects Zayo for Connectivity

A global media network provider has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.
(NYSE: ZAYO) for dark fiber and wavelength connectivity.
The dark fiber solution includes multiple point-to-point dark fiber
connections for a Los Angeles studio, providing them with high-capacity
options for all aspects of post-production. The dark fiber replaces
connectivity from multiple providers with a single-source provider,
leveraging Zayo’s high-performance Los Angeles-area network.
The long-haul wavelength solution will significantly upgrade the
provider’s core network, enabling them to connect to key locations
across the U.S. and facilitating access to Europe via Zayo’s network.
Increasingly, the media industry requires communications infrastructure
that can transport large high-definition video files to data centers and
distribution hubs within metro areas and across the country. Zayo’s Los
Angeles fiber network is well-connected to data centers, studios and
on-net buildings and to Zayo’s extensive long-haul networks.
“The strength of our metro and long-haul networks, which includes
connections to data centers and industry facilities, is the reason the
customer selected Zayo for this business,” said Jack Waters, president
of Fiber Solutions and CTO at Zayo. “With increased content production
and adoption of 5G and VR/AR technologies, we expect continued demand
from the media sector.”
