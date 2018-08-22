Zayo : Global Telecommunications Company Selects Zayo for Wavelengths

Zayo’s infrastructure supports customer expansion

An international telecommunications company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for wavelength connectivity. Zayo will provide multiple 100G wavelengths that will connect the company’s new point of presences (PoPs) in North America.

The diverse solution is part of the company’s global 100G upgrade to support the company’s cloud connectivity platform. The solution also includes multiple 10G routes. Zayo’s extensive network provides diverse and unique routes between most major cloud connection sites in North America.

Carriers and network integrators continue to add capacity to their networks to meet the demand for infrastructure solutions. In addition to bandwidth capacity and diversity, cloud-based digital service providers require flexible architectures to offer dynamic solutions and interconnections.

“This deal represents an excellent opportunity to expand a relationship with an important customer that is aggressively expanding its business,” said Randy Dunbar, president of Transport at Zayo. “Zayo earned this business by providing a superior technical design, physical path diversity and a high level of engagement with the customer’s team.”

