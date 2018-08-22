Zayo : Global Telecommunications Company Selects Zayo for Wavelengths

An international telecommunications company has selected Zayo Group
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for wavelength connectivity. Zayo will
provide multiple 100G wavelengths that will connect the company’s new
point of presences (PoPs) in North America.
The diverse solution is part of the company’s global 100G upgrade to
support the company’s cloud connectivity platform. The solution also
includes multiple 10G routes. Zayo’s extensive network provides diverse
and unique routes between most major cloud connection sites in North
America.
Carriers and network integrators continue to add capacity to their
networks to meet the demand for infrastructure solutions. In addition to
bandwidth capacity and diversity, cloud-based digital service providers
require flexible architectures to offer dynamic solutions and
interconnections.
“This deal represents an excellent opportunity to expand a relationship
with an important customer that is aggressively expanding its business,”
said Randy Dunbar, president of Transport at Zayo. “Zayo earned this
business by providing a superior technical design, physical path
diversity and a high level of engagement with the customer’s team.”
For more information on Zayo, please visit zayo.com.
About Zayo Group
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications
infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity,
colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses.
Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content
companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s
128,200-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive
metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In
addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other
connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure
in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible,
customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative
online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more
information, visit zayo.com.
