ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
08/21 10:01:25 pm
37.9 USD   -0.16%
02:01pZAYO : Global Telecommunications Company Selects Zayo for Wavelength..
BU
08/09ZAYO : Completes Los Angeles to Dallas Long Haul Fiber Route
BU
08/04ZAYO : More news
AQ
Zayo : Global Telecommunications Company Selects Zayo for Wavelengths

08/22/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

Zayo’s infrastructure supports customer expansion

An international telecommunications company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for wavelength connectivity. Zayo will provide multiple 100G wavelengths that will connect the company’s new point of presences (PoPs) in North America.

The diverse solution is part of the company’s global 100G upgrade to support the company’s cloud connectivity platform. The solution also includes multiple 10G routes. Zayo’s extensive network provides diverse and unique routes between most major cloud connection sites in North America.

Carriers and network integrators continue to add capacity to their networks to meet the demand for infrastructure solutions. In addition to bandwidth capacity and diversity, cloud-based digital service providers require flexible architectures to offer dynamic solutions and interconnections.

“This deal represents an excellent opportunity to expand a relationship with an important customer that is aggressively expanding its business,” said Randy Dunbar, president of Transport at Zayo. “Zayo earned this business by providing a superior technical design, physical path diversity and a high level of engagement with the customer’s team.”

For more information on Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 128,200-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 22, 2017. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 604 M
EBIT 2018 433 M
Net income 2018 83,4 M
Debt 2018 5 445 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 113,98
P/E ratio 2019 74,20
EV / Sales 2018 5,71x
EV / Sales 2019 5,47x
Capitalization 9 420 M
Technical analysis trends ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan P. Caruso Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Steinfort Chief Financial Officer
Sandi Mays Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
John F. Waters CTO & President-Network Solutions
Phil Alan Canfield Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC3.15%9 420
BHARTI INFRATEL-24.30%7 613
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA10.24%4 748
EI TOWERS SPA5.79%1 852
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%1 848
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 774
