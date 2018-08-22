Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (“Zayo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZAYO), a
global leader in Communications Infrastructure, announced results for
the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Fourth quarter operating income increased $14.9 million and net income
increased by $20.4 million over the previous quarter. Basic and diluted
net income per share during the quarter was $0.18. During the three
months ended June 30, 2018, capital expenditures were $208.0 million.
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $256.7 million of cash and $441.9
million available under its revolving credit facility.
Recent Developments
Scott-Rice Telephone Co
On July 31, 2018, the Company closed the sale of Scott-Rice Telephone Co
(“SRT”) for $42 million to Nuvera (formerly New Ulm Telecom, Inc.). The
Company acquired SRT as part of its March 2017 purchase of Electric
Lightwave and it was reported as part of the Allstream segment. The
Company concluded that SRT was not a significant disposal group and did
not represent a strategic shift, and therefore was not classified as
discontinued operations. Scott Rice had a net loss before taxes of $1.6
million for the year ended June 30, 2018.
Share Repurchases
On May 7, 2018, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up
to $500 million of our common stock from time to time using a variety of
methods, including open market purchases, privately negotiated
transactions and other means in accordance with federal securities laws.
The authorization expires in November 2018, and may be suspended or
discontinued at any time. During the year ended June 30, 2018, the
Company repurchased 2.7 million of its outstanding common stock at an
average price of $34.02, or $93.5 million.
Potential REIT Conversion
On May 3, 2018, the Company announced that it completed the first phase
of its investigation on the advisability and feasibility of a conversion
to a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes
(a “REIT”). The Company has begun the next phase of its evaluation and
preparation for a potential conversion to a REIT. As part of these
efforts, the Company has begun a direct dialogue with the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service (“IRS”) in an effort to obtain clarity and support for
its position, and is seeking a private letter ruling (“PLR”) from the
IRS. The Company’s ability to qualify for taxation as a REIT will depend
upon its continuing compliance following REIT conversion with various
requirements, including requirements related to the nature of its
assets, the sources of its income and the distributions to its
stockholders.
The Company is requesting that its PLR address whether its revenues from
dark and lit fiber satisfy applicable REIT income tests, and the
Company’s ultimate decision to convert to a REIT may depend upon a
favorable ruling from the IRS on this topic. The Company submitted a PLR
request to the IRS in July 2018, but the IRS may not provide a response
until 2019 or later or may not respond at all.
Fourth Fiscal Quarter Financial Results
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
657.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
649.4
|
|
Annualized revenue growth
|
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
120.2
|
|
|
|
|
105.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
20.7
|
|
|
|
|
44.3
|
|
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(23.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
23.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
324.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
319.6
|
|
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA growth
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Levered free cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
67.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
657.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
638.0
|
|
Annualized revenue growth
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
120.2
|
|
|
|
|
105.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income from operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
20.7
|
|
|
|
|
34.2
|
|
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(23.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
23.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
324.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
310.8
|
|
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA growth
|
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Levered free cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
39.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Financial Information
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
2,604.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,199.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,721.7
|
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
|
|
|
941.9
|
|
|
|
|
782.9
|
|
|
|
|
578.7
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
489.8
|
|
|
|
|
436.2
|
|
|
|
|
386.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
747.4
|
|
|
|
|
606.9
|
|
|
|
|
516.3
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
2,179.1
|
|
|
|
|
1,826.0
|
|
|
|
|
1,481.4
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
424.9
|
|
|
|
|
373.8
|
|
|
|
|
240.3
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(299.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(241.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(220.1
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
(4.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(18.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(33.8
|
)
|
Foreign currency gain/(loss) on intercompany loans
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
(10.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(53.8
|
)
|
Other income/(expense), net
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
Total other expenses, net
|
|
|
|
(296.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(269.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
(308.0
|
)
|
Income/(loss) from operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
128.0
|
|
|
|
|
104.1
|
|
|
|
|
(67.7
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
26.1
|
|
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
Net income/(loss)
|
|
|
$
|
101.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
85.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
(76.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income/(loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
247.3
|
|
|
|
|
243.9
|
|
|
|
|
243.3
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
248.5
|
|
|
|
|
246.8
|
|
|
|
|
243.3
|
|
Net income/(loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.31
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions, except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
256.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
220.7
|
|
Trade receivables, net of allowance of $11.1 and $9.5 as of June 30,
2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
235.6
|
|
|
|
|
191.6
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
74.1
|
|
|
|
|
68.3
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
22.6
|
|
|
|
|
34.0
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
630.8
|
|
|
|
|
514.6
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
5,447.2
|
|
|
|
|
5,016.0
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
1,212.1
|
|
|
|
|
1,188.6
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
1,719.1
|
|
|
|
|
1,840.2
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
|
37.6
|
|
|
|
|
38.3
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
170.0
|
|
|
|
|
141.7
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
9,216.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,739.4
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
45.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
72.4
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
312.3
|
|
|
|
|
325.4
|
|
Accrued interest
|
|
|
|
72.6
|
|
|
|
|
63.5
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
Capital lease obligations, current
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
|
|
164.4
|
|
|
|
|
146.0
|
|
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
618.2
|
|
|
|
|
620.3
|
|
Long-term debt, non-current
|
|
|
|
5,690.1
|
|
|
|
|
5,532.7
|
|
Capital lease obligation, non-current
|
|
|
|
121.6
|
|
|
|
|
93.6
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
|
|
1,096.8
|
|
|
|
|
989.7
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
|
143.2
|
|
|
|
|
40.2
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
57.8
|
|
|
|
|
52.4
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
7,727.7
|
|
|
|
|
7,328.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - 50,000,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017,
respectively
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value - 850,000,000 shares authorized;
246,631,241 and 246,471,551 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
1,881.6
|
|
|
|
|
1,884.0
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
(15.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(377.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(479.1
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
1,489.1
|
|
|
|
|
1,410.5
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
9,216.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,739.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss)
|
|
|
$
|
101.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
85.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
(76.2
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided
by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
747.4
|
|
|
|
|
606.9
|
|
|
|
|
516.3
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
|
33.8
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
|
|
114.1
|
|
|
|
|
155.9
|
|
Amortization of deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
(137.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(117.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(111.5
|
)
|
Foreign currency (gain)/ loss on intercompany loans
|
|
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
|
|
53.8
|
|
Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(7.9
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
Provision for bad debts
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
Non-cash loss on investments
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
(48.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
(36.0
|
)
|
Additions to deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
212.8
|
|
|
|
|
200.5
|
|
|
|
|
184.0
|
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
(49.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(33.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(14.3
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
971.1
|
|
|
|
|
909.8
|
|
|
|
|
714.0
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(789.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(835.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(704.1
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
(176.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,434.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(437.5
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(966.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,270.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,141.6
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from debt
|
|
|
|
462.8
|
|
|
|
|
3,865.8
|
|
|
|
|
929.3
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(315.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,408.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(535.0
|
)
|
Payment of early redemption fees on debt extinguished
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(20.3
|
)
|
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
(8.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4.9
|
)
|
Payment of debt issue costs
|
|
|
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(35.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4.2
|
)
|
Common stock repurchases
|
|
|
|
(93.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(81.1
|
)
|
Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
Cash paid for Santa Clara acquisition financing arrangement and other
|
|
|
|
(5.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
35.6
|
|
|
|
|
1,411.3
|
|
|
|
|
291.7
|
|
Net cash flows
|
|
|
|
39.9
|
|
|
|
|
50.8
|
|
|
|
|
(135.9
|
)
|
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash
|
|
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
|
|
(137.9
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
|
|
|
220.7
|
|
|
|
|
170.7
|
|
|
|
|
308.6
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
|
$
|
256.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
220.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
170.7
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest
|
|
|
$
|
280.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
195.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
228.5
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
|
|
20.3
|
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
Non-cash purchases of equipment through capital leasing
|
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
Non-cash purchases of equipment through nonmonetary exchange
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
|
50.6
|
|
(Decrease)/Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses for
purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(32.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
25.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Reconciliation
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Year Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss)
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
23.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
23.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
101.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
85.7
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
77.8
|
|
|
|
|
75.3
|
|
|
|
|
71.5
|
|
|
|
|
299.8
|
|
|
|
|
241.5
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(23.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
|
26.1
|
|
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
176.2
|
|
|
|
|
191.2
|
|
|
|
|
181.3
|
|
|
|
|
747.4
|
|
|
|
|
606.9
|
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
|
|
|
19.2
|
|
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
|
|
114.1
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
Foreign currency loss/(gain) on intercompany loans
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
|
|
(13.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(14.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
Non-cash loss on investments
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
324.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
319.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
310.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,291.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,116.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of adjusted unlevered free cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
251.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
262.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
244.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
971.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
909.8
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
13.8
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
20.3
|
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest
|
|
|
|
85.1
|
|
|
|
|
58.8
|
|
|
|
|
86.4
|
|
|
|
|
280.2
|
|
|
|
|
195.6
|
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
Provision for bad debts
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3.7
|
)
|
Additions to deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
(74.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(76.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(43.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(212.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(200.5
|
)
|
Amortization of deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
36.3
|
|
|
|
|
35.1
|
|
|
|
|
32.1
|
|
|
|
|
137.8
|
|
|
|
|
117.6
|
|
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
21.3
|
|
|
|
|
25.4
|
|
|
|
|
(13.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
80.9
|
|
|
|
|
64.4
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
324.9
|
|
|
|
|
319.6
|
|
|
|
|
310.8
|
|
|
|
|
1,291.0
|
|
|
|
|
1,116.8
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(208.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(195.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(205.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(789.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(835.5
|
)
|
Additions to deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
74.8
|
|
|
|
|
76.1
|
|
|
|
|
43.8
|
|
|
|
|
212.8
|
|
|
|
|
200.5
|
|
Amortization of deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
(36.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(35.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(32.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(137.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(117.6
|
)
|
Adjusted unlevered free cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
155.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
165.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
117.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
576.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
364.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of levered free cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
251.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
262.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
244.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
971.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
909.8
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
(208.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(195.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(205.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(789.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(835.5
|
)
|
Levered free cash flow, as defined
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
67.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
39.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
181.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
74.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Reconciliation
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
Zayo
Consolidated
|
|
|
Allstream
|
|
|
Consolidated
Excluding
Allstream
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss)
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
13.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
30.6
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
77.8
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
73.6
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(23.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(22.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
176.2
|
|
|
|
|
29.3
|
|
|
|
|
146.9
|
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
Non-cash loss on investments
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
324.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
300.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of levered free cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
251.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
23.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
227.9
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
(208.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(203.0
|
)
|
Levered free cash flow, as defined
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
18.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
Fiber
Solutions(1)
|
|
|
Transport(1)
|
|
|
Enterprise
Networks(1)
|
|
|
zColo(1)
|
|
|
Allstream
|
|
|
Other(1)
|
|
|
Corp/
Eliminations(1)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
|
|
$
|
60.7
|
|
|
$
|
(6.2
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
12.8
|
|
|
$
|
(13.6
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
13.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.3
|
|
|
$
|
(23.4
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
42.8
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
77.8
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(22.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(23.1
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
58.3
|
|
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
|
|
29.3
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
176.2
|
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
Non-cash loss on investments
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
173.7
|
|
|
$
|
56.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.9
|
|
|
$
|
32.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
324.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective April 1, 2018, with the continued increase in our scope and
scale, the Company’s chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), who is the
Company’s Chief Executive Officer, implemented certain organizational
changes to the management and operation of the business that directly
impact how the CODM makes resource allocation decisions and manages the
Company. The changes in structure had the impact of creating two new
SPGs and re-aligning an existing SPG among the Company’s reportable
segments. The changes in structure also resulted in changes in how the
Company measures the relative burden each segment bears of indirect and
corporate related costs. These changes to the existing reportable
segments have been recast for all prior period financial and operating
metrics presented in our Annual Report for comparability, and for
quarters ended September 30, 2017, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018
as shown below;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Fiber
Solutions(1)
|
|
|
Transport(1)
|
|
|
Enterprise
Networks(1)
|
|
|
zColo(1)
|
|
|
Allstream
|
|
|
Other(1)
|
|
|
Corp/
Eliminations(1)
|
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
213.7
|
|
|
$
|
166.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
86.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
59.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
117.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.8
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
649.4
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
171.4
|
|
|
|
55.1
|
|
|
|
|
36.2
|
|
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
319.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss)
|
|
|
|
36.8
|
|
|
|
(2.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
|
(7.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
(7.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
23.4
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
75.3
|
|
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
84.2
|
|
|
|
39.6
|
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
|
23.4
|
|
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
191.2
|
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
19.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(13.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13.9
|
)
|
Non-cash loss on investments
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
171.4
|
|
|
$
|
55.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
28.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.0
|
|
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
319.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Fiber
Solutions(1)
|
|
|
Transport (1)
|
|
|
Enterprise
Networks(1)
|
|
|
zColo(1)
|
|
|
Allstream
|
|
|
Other (1)
|
|
|
Corp/
Eliminations(1)
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
203.9
|
|
|
$
|
166.0
|
|
|
$
|
93.8
|
|
|
$
|
59.9
|
|
|
$
|
123.4
|
|
|
$
|
6.4
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
653.5
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
168.0
|
|
|
|
57.4
|
|
|
|
41.4
|
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
329.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss)
|
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(19.5)
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
73.1
|
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
99.9
|
|
|
|
42.3
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
22.8
|
|
|
|
19.5
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
195.9
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
23.5
|
Foreign currency gain on intercompany loans
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3.1)
|
|
|
|
(3.1)
|
Non-cash loss on investments
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
168.0
|
|
|
$
|
57.5
|
|
|
$
|
41.4
|
|
|
$
|
31.0
|
|
|
$
|
31.0
|
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
|
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
|
$
|
329.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
Fiber
Solutions(1)
|
|
|
Transport (1)
|
|
|
Enterprise
Networks(1)
|
|
|
zColo(1)
|
|
|
Allstream
|
|
|
Other (1)
|
|
|
Corp/
Eliminations(1)
|
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
198.8
|
|
|
$
|
168.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
85.4
|
|
|
$
|
58.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
127.7
|
|
|
$
|
5.2
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
643.5
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
160.1
|
|
|
|
60.8
|
|
|
|
|
33.6
|
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
|
|
|
32.4
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
316.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss)
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
(8.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
23.2
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
40.1
|
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
73.6
|
|
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
95.3
|
|
|
|
42.5
|
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
184.1
|
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
27.8
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
Foreign currency gain on intercompany loans
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10.8
|
)
|
Non-cash loss on investments
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
160.1
|
|
|
$
|
60.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
33.6
|
|
|
$
|
28.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
32.4
|
|
|
$
|
1.2
|
|
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
316.6
|
(1) These segments are included in Communications
Infrastructure
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005621/en/