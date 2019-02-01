Log in
Zayo : High Frequency Trading Firm Selects Spread Networks by Zayo

02/01/2019 | 08:03am EST

Ultra-low latency solution includes dark fiber and wavelengths

A high frequency trading firm has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for an ultra-low latency (ULL) solution that includes dark fiber and wavelengths. The solution leverages Spread Networks routes in the New York/New Jersey financial corridor.

Spread Networks by Zayo routes connect key financial institutions via its high-bandwidth, ULL routes, which include both dark fiber and wavelengths. These routes are particularly important to financial services customers as well as content, media and cloud providers who depend upon the fastest possible speed on the shortest possible routes.

“When microseconds equate to millions of dollars, low latency and access to the underlying asset owner provide a powerful competitive advantage,” said Jack Waters, president of Fiber Solutions and CTO at Zayo. “Zayo is well positioned to provide the infrastructure that enables the customer to execute its high-volume trading strategies across the U.S. and around the globe.”

Since Zayo acquired Spread Networks, it has worked to expand upon the Spread assets and expertise to build a global exchange connectivity network for financial customers. Leveraging owned network and partners, Zayo provides low-latency access to key financial exchanges in London, Tokyo, Sydney, Brazil and beyond.

For more information about Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


© Business Wire 2019
