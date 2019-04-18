Zayo : Professional Services Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity

Solution to connect company’s Canadian locations

A professional services company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for an IP-VPN solution. The solution will support secure, high-performance connectivity between more than 30 of the customer’s locations in Canada.

The solution leverages Zayo’s pan-Canadian fiber network, providing the customer with an end-to-end virtual private network over the Tier-1 IP backbone.

Professional services firms are increasingly upgrading their offices and remote sites from public internet to dedicated connectivity to support the secure transmission of data between multiple corporate locations. Zayo’s managed IP-VPN provides a cost-effective and reliable way to ensure mission-critical traffic reaches its destination quickly and securely.

“Zayo’s account team and ability to provide a unified solution across Canada was a competitive differentiator,” said Tyler Coates, senior vice president of Enterprise at Zayo. “We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with this long-standing customer.”

About Zayo Group

Forward Looking Statements

