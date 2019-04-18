Log in
Zayo : Professional Services Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity

0
04/18/2019

Solution to connect company’s Canadian locations

A professional services company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for an IP-VPN solution. The solution will support secure, high-performance connectivity between more than 30 of the customer’s locations in Canada.

The solution leverages Zayo’s pan-Canadian fiber network, providing the customer with an end-to-end virtual private network over the Tier-1 IP backbone.

Professional services firms are increasingly upgrading their offices and remote sites from public internet to dedicated connectivity to support the secure transmission of data between multiple corporate locations. Zayo’s managed IP-VPN provides a cost-effective and reliable way to ensure mission-critical traffic reaches its destination quickly and securely.

“Zayo’s account team and ability to provide a unified solution across Canada was a competitive differentiator,” said Tyler Coates, senior vice president of Enterprise at Zayo. “We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with this long-standing customer.”

For more information about Zayo, visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 563 M
EBIT 2019 555 M
Net income 2019 141 M
Debt 2019 5 854 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,94
P/E ratio 2020 38,45
EV / Sales 2019 5,19x
EV / Sales 2020 5,03x
Capitalization 7 457 M
Technical analysis trends ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 34,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Philip Caruso Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Steinfort Chief Financial Officer
Sandi Mays Chief Information & Customer Experience Officer
John F. Waters CTO & President-Network Solutions
Richard W. Connor Independent Director
