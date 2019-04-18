Zayo : Professional Services Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity

A professional services company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.
(NYSE: ZAYO) for an IP-VPN solution. The solution will support secure,
high-performance connectivity between more than 30 of the customer’s
locations in Canada.
The solution leverages Zayo’s pan-Canadian fiber network, providing the
customer with an end-to-end virtual private network over the Tier-1 IP
backbone.
Professional services firms are increasingly upgrading their offices and
remote sites from public internet to dedicated connectivity to support
the secure transmission of data between multiple corporate locations.
Zayo’s managed IP-VPN provides a cost-effective and reliable way to
ensure mission-critical traffic reaches its destination quickly and
securely.
“Zayo’s account team and ability to provide a unified solution across
Canada was a competitive differentiator,” said Tyler Coates, senior vice
president of Enterprise at Zayo. “We look forward to continuing to grow
our relationship with this long-standing customer.”
For more information about Zayo, visit zayo.com.
About Zayo Group
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications
infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity,
colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses.
Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content
companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s
130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive
metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In
addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other
connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure
in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible,
customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative
online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more
information, visit zayo.com.
